TE Connectivity Announces Pricing Of €750 Million 3.250% Senior Notes Offering

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GALWAY, Ireland, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL ) ("TE Connectivity") today announced that Tyco Group S.A. ("TEGSA"), its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, has priced an offering of €750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior notes due 2033.

The offer is being made pursuant to an effective registration statement filed by TE Connectivity, TE Connectivity Switzerland Ltd. and TEGSA on October 1, 2024, which includes a prospectus, and a prospectus supplement dated January 28, 2025.

The €750 million senior notes due 2033 will be issued at a price of 99.136% and will have a stated interest rate of 3.250% per year, payable annually.

TE Connectivity intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of outstanding debt.

BofA Securities Europe SA, Citigroup Global Markets Limited and J.P. Morgan Securities plc are joint book-running managers for this offering, which is expected to close on January 31, 2025.

A copy of the base prospectus in the registration statement or the prospectus supplement for the offering can be obtained from the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at or by calling BofA Securities Europe SA toll free at 1-800-294-1322, Citigroup Global Markets Limited toll free at 1-800-831-9146, J.P. Morgan Securities plc at +44-20 7134-2468 (Non-US investors), or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at +1-212-834-4533 (US investors).

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of offers to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity plc (NYSE: TEL ) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions enable the distribution of power, signal, and data to advance next-generation transportation, renewable energy, automated factories, data centers, medical technology, and more. With more than 85,000 employees, including 9,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 130 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, which may cause actual results, performance, financial condition or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, financial condition or achievements. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking and the words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have no intention and are under no obligation to update or alter (and expressly disclaim any such intention or obligation to do so) our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. The forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding the notes offering. Examples of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the extent, severity and duration of business interruptions negatively affecting our business operations; business, economic, competitive and regulatory risks, such as conditions affecting demand for products in the automotive and other industries we serve; competition and pricing pressure; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and impacts of offsetting hedges; natural disasters and political, economic and military instability in countries in which we operate, including the continuing military conflicts in certain parts of the world; developments in the credit markets; future goodwill impairment; compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; and the possible effects on us of changes in tax laws, tax treaties and other legislation, including the effects of Irish tax reform (if applicable). More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in TE Connectivity plc's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Sept. 27, 2024 as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed by us with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE TE Connectivity plc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED