International Paper Declares Quarterly Dividend
Date
1/28/2025 5:23:37 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
MEMPHIS, Tenn., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP ) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from January 1, 2025 to March 31, 2025, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00, of the Company, payable on March 17, 2025 to holders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2025.
Today, the company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share for the period from January 1, 2025 to March 31, 2025, inclusive, on the cumulative $4.00 preferred stock of the Company, payable on March 17, 2025 to holders of record at the close of business on February 24, 2025.
About International Paper
International Paper (NYSE: IP ) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, North Africa and Latin America. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper .
SOURCE International Paper
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN28012025003732001241ID1109140667
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.