Crossfirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter And Record Full Year 2024 Results
1/28/2025 5:22:51 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEAWOOD, Kan., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank, today reported operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2024.
Investor Contact
Mike Daley | CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.
913.754.9707 | ...
About CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary, CrossFirst Bank, a full-service financial institution that offers products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. CrossFirst Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, has locations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico.
