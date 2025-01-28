Nanoxplore To Host A Webcast To Discuss Second Quarter Results On February 12Th, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore (“ NanoXplore ”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its second quarter ended December 31st, 2024, on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m . Eastern Time. The results will be released on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, after the close.

Details of the Q2 Webcast

When : February 12, 2025, at 10:00 a.m . Eastern Time

Webcast : To listen to the live webcast, please join and register at:



or via our website under Events and Presentations in our Investors section at .

A replay of the event will be available at the above webcast link or in the Investors section under Events and Presentations of the Company's website at .

ABOUT NANOXPLORE INC.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Please visit .

For further information, please contact:

Pierre-Yves Terrisse

Vice-President Corporate Development

...

Tel: +1 438 476 1965