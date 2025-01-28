Federal Realty Investment Trust Releases Tax Status Of 2024 Distributions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal Realty Trust (NYSE:FRT ) released today the Federal income tax for 2024 distributions to holders of its Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE: FRT ) and its 5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE: FRT ). Common Shares (CUSIP # 313745101)

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Share Taxable Ordinary Dividend Qualified Income Dividend (1) Capital Gains (4) Unrecap. Sec 1250 (2) Nontaxable Distributions Section 199A Dividend (1) Sec 897 Capital Gain (Box 2f) (3) 01/02/2024 01/16/2024 $1.090000 $0.893800 $0.000000 $0.163500 $0.063765 $0.032700 $0.893800 $0.160884 03/13/2024 04/15/2024 $1.090000 $0.893800 $0.000000 $0.163500 $0.063765 $0.032700 $0.893800 $0.160884 06/21/2024 07/15/2024 $1.090000 $0.893800 $0.000000 $0.163500 $0.063765 $0.032700 $0.893800 $0.160884 10/01/2024 10/15/2024 $1.100000 $0.902000 $0.000000 $0.165000 $0.064350 $0.033000 $0.902000 $0.162360

2024 Totals $4.370000 $3.583400 $0.000000 $0.655500 $0.255645 $0.131100 $3.583400 $0.645012





(1) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2024 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts. (2) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2024 Capital Gain amounts. (3) The amount of the quarterly dividends treated as a Disposition of Investment in United States Real Property, for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 897, are reflected in Box 2f. Box 2f is a subset of, and included in, the 2024 Capital Gain amounts. (4) Pursuant to Treasury Regulation Section 1.1061-6(c), Federal Realty Investment Trust is disclosing the following information to its shareholders. "One Year Amounts Disclosure" is 1.6% of the capital gain distributions and "Three Year Amounts Disclosure" is 1.6% of the capital gain distributions. Capital gain distributions related to Section 1231 gain are 98.4% of the total capital gain distributions.

5.000% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (CUSIP # 313745200))

Record Date Payable Date Distribution Per Share (1) Taxable Ordinary Dividend Qualified Income Dividend (2) Capital Gains (5) Unrecap. Sec 1250 (3) Nontaxable Distributions Section 199A Dividend (2) Sec 897 Capital Gain (Box 2f) (4) 01/02/2024 01/16/2024 $0.31250 $0.265625 $0.00000 $0.046875 $0.018281 $0.00000 $0.265625 $0.046125 04/01/2024 04/15/2024 $0.31250 $0.265625 $0.00000 $0.046875 $0.018281 $0.00000 $0.265625 $0.046125 07/01/2024 07/15/2024 $0.31250 $0.265625 $0.00000 $0.046875 $0.018281 $0.00000 $0.265625 $0.046125 10/01/2024 10/15/2024 $0.31250 $0.265625 $0.00000 $0.046875 $0.018281 $0.00000 $0.265625 $0.046125

2024 Totals $1.25000 $1.062500 $0.00000 $0.187500 $0.073124 $0.00000 $1.062500 $0.184500





(1) Amount represents dividends per depositary share, each representing 1/1000th of a share. (2) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2024 Taxable Ordinary Dividend amounts. (3) These amounts are a subset of, and included in, the 2024 Capital Gain amounts. (4) The amount of the quarterly dividends treated as a Disposition of Investment in United States Real Property, for purposes of Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 897, are reflected in Box 2f. Box 2f is a subset of, and included in, the 2024 Capital Gain amounts. (5) Pursuant to Treasury Regulation Section 1.1061-6(c), Federal Realty Investment Trust is disclosing the following information to its shareholders. "One Year Amounts Disclosure" is 1.6% of the capital gain distributions and "Three Year Amounts Disclosure" is 1.6% of the capital gain distributions. Capital gain distributions related to Section 1231 gain are 98.4% of the total capital gain distributions.

The company did not incur any foreign taxes. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Federal Realty distributions. Should you need any additional information, contact Leah Brady, Investor Relations, at 301-998-8265.

About Federal Realty

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as Northern and Southern California. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 102 properties include approximately 3,500 tenants, in 27 million commercial square feet, and approximately 3,100 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 57 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit .

