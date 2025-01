Verisk To Announce Fiscal Fourth-Quarter 2024 And Full-Year 2024 Results On February 26, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading global data analytics and provider, will report its results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, before the open. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the Verisk investor website at .

Verisk's management team will host a live webcast to discuss the financial results and business highlights on Wednesday, February 26 at 8:30 a.m. ET. All interested parties are invited to listen to the live event via webcast on the Verisk investor website at . The discussion will also be available through dial-in number 1-800-715-9871 for U.S./Canada participants or 1-646-307-1963 for international participants.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days on the Verisk investor website and through the conference call number 1-800-770-2030 for U.S. and Canada participants using Conference ID #8064444.

About Verisk

Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK) is a leading strategic data analytics and technology partner to the global insurance industry. It empowers clients to strengthen operating efficiency, improve underwriting and claims outcomes, combat fraud and make informed decisions about global risks, including climate change, extreme events, sustainability and political issues. Through advanced data analytics, software, scientific research and deep industry knowledge, Verisk helps build global resilience for individuals, communities and businesses. With teams across more than 20 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work and fosters an inclusive culture where all team members feel they belong. For more, visit Verisk.com and the Verisk Newsroom .

CONTACT: Investor Relations Stacey Brodbar Head of Investor Relations Verisk 201-469-4327 ... Media Alberto Canal Verisk Public Relations 201-469-2618 ...