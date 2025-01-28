The Andersons, Inc. To Release Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results On February 18

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MAUMEE, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, (Nasdaq: ANDE ) will release its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 after 4 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, February 18, 2024. The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, February 19, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern to discuss the results and provide a company update.

To listen over the phone, please dial 888-317-6003 (U.S. toll-free) or 412-317-6061 (international toll) and use elite entry number: 3381023. To watch the webcast, go to and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors page of .

About The Andersons, Inc.

The Andersons, Inc., named in 2024 as one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times and one of America's Climate Leaders by USA Today, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the agribusiness and renewable sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit .

