Realty Income Announces 2024 Dividend Tax Allocation For Realty Income Corporation And Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O ), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the final calculation of the dividend tax status for its 2024 common stock distributions, and for its 2024 6.00% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Series A Preferred Stock, NYSE: O PR) distributions, which were redeemed in full on September 30, 2024. Additionally, Realty Income announced today the final calculation of the dividend tax status for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.'s (Spirit, formerlyNYSE: SRC ) 2024 common stock distributions. A portion of the Realty Income common stock distributions are considered a non-taxable distribution, whereas Spirit Realty Capital's final common stock distribution is fully a non-taxable distribution. Respective tax attributes of the distributions paid per share are outlined below:

Realty Income Corporation Common Stock (CUSIP: 756109104)

Total Common Distributions Paid in 2024 $ 3.1255000 Ordinary Income Dividend $ 2.1759803 (69.620%) Non-taxable Distribution (return of capital) $ 0.9495197 (30.380%)



Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Common Stock (CUSIP: 84860W300)

Total Common Distributions Paid in 2024 $ 0.6696000 Non-taxable Distribution (return of capital) $ 0.6696000 (100.000%)



Realty Income Corporation Series A Preferred Stock (CUSIP: 756109880)

Total Series A Preferred Stock Distributions Paid in 2024 $ 1.1250000 Ordinary Income Portion of Dividend $ 1.1250000 (100.000%)

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of any Realty Income common or preferred stock dividends or Spirit common stock dividends received.

About Realty Income

Realty Income (NYSE: O ), an S&P 500 company, is real estate partner to the world's leading companies. Founded in 1969, we invest in diversified commercial real estate and have a portfolio of over 15,450 properties in all 50 U.S. states, the U.K., and six other countries in Europe. We are known as "The Monthly Dividend Company®," and have a mission to invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. Since our founding, we have declared 655 consecutive monthly dividends and are a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats® index for having increased our dividend for the last 30 consecutive years. Additional information about the company can be found at .

