Merchants Bancorp Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results


1/28/2025 4:17:58 PM

  • Full year 2024 net income of $320.4 million set a new Company record, increasing 15% compared to 2023.
  • Full year 2024 diluted earnings per common share of $6.30 reached the highest level in Company history and increased 12% compared to 2023.
  • Fourth quarter 2024 net income of $95.7 million, increased 23% compared to fourth quarter of 2023 and increased 56% compared to the third quarter 2024, which reflected a $42.4 million, or 253%, increase in noninterest income.
  • Fourth quarter 2024 diluted earnings per common share of $1.85 increased 17% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and increased 58% compared to the third quarter of 2024.
  • Favorable fair market value adjustments to servicing rights on loans and interest rate floor derivatives of $10.4 million and $2.6 million, respectively, positively impacted results during the fourth quarter of 2024 by approximately $0.21 per diluted common share, essentially reversing the $0.24 per share impact of negative fair market value adjustments in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Total assets of $18.8 billion surpassed any level previously reported by the Company, increasing 1% compared to September 30, 2024, and increasing 11% compared to December 31, 2023.
  • Tangible book value per common share reached a record-high of $34.15 and increased 25% compared to $27.40 in the fourth quarter of 2023 and increased 5% compared to $32.38 in the third quarter of 2024.
  • As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $4.3 billion in unused borrowing capacity with the Federal Home Loan Bank and the Federal Reserve Discount window, representing 23% of total assets.
  • Loans receivable of $10.4 billion, net of allowance for credit losses on loans, increased $92.1 million, or 1%, compared to September 30, 2024, and increased $226.2 million, or 2%, compared to December 31, 2023.
  • Core deposits increased $1.3 billion, to $9.4 billion, compared to December 31, 2023, while brokered deposits decreased $3.4 billion, to $2.5 billion.
  • On November 25, 2024, the Company completed a 7.625% Series E Preferred Stock offering resulting in proceeds of $222.7 million, net of $7.3 million in offering costs.
  • On December 27, 2024, the Company executed a credit default swap on a $1.2 billion pool of warehouse loans, to reduce risk-based capital requirements and provide credit protection for the loan pool.
  • The Company redeemed all outstanding shares of the Series B Preferred Stock for approximately $125.0 million on January 2, 2025, at the liquidation preference of $1,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per depositary share).

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN ), parent company of Merchants Bank, today reported fourth quarter 2024 net income of $95.7 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.85. This compared to $77.5 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.58 in the fourth quarter of 2023, and compared to $61.3 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.17 in the third quarter of 2024.

"Our record-breaking performance in 2024, with net income of $320.4 million and earnings per share of $6.30, demonstrates that our superior business model provides for growth and higher earnings in any environment. With total assets reaching the highest levels in company history, at $18.8 billion, and tangible book value per share increasing 25%, to an all-time high of $34.15 per share, we have remained focused on effectively managing capital and delivering exceptional value to our shareholders and stakeholders," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.

Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "Looking ahead, we remain focused on leveraging our financial flexibility to drive sustainable growth. Despite increases in nonperforming loans over the last few quarters, delinquencies have declined, and charge-offs have been minimal. Our strategic initiatives, including the recent credit risk transfer transactions, as well as common and preferred stock offerings, strengthened our capital position and further mitigated risk. We are confident in our exceptional team's ability to continue delivering profitable growth in the coming years."

Net income of $95.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $18.2 million, or 23%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily driven by a $24.7 million, or 72%, increase in noninterest income and a $10.3 million, or 8%, increase in net interest income, which was partially offset by a $10.6 million, or 20%, increase in noninterest expense. Noninterest income included a $10.4 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights and a $2.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to derivatives, which compared to a $7.6 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights and a positive fair market value adjustment of $6.6 million to derivatives in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income of $95.7 million for the fourth quarter 2024 increased by $34.4 million, or 56%, compared to the third quarter of 2024, primarily driven by a $42.4 million, or 253%, increase in noninterest income that reflected higher gain on sale of loans, loan servicing fees, syndication and asset management fees, and other income. Noninterest income included a $10.4 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights and a $2.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to derivatives, which compared to negative adjustments of $6.7 million and $7.7 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024.

Total Assets
 Total assets of $18.8 billion at December 31, 2024 increased by $152.8 million, or 1%, compared to September 30, 2024, and increased by $1.9 billion, or 11%, compared to December 31, 2023. The increase compared to December 31, 2023 was primarily due to growth in loans held for sale and in the warehouse, and multi-family loan portfolios. There was also an increase in securities held to maturity compared to December 31, 2023, reflecting the purchase of a security representing healthcare loans sold into a securitization in the third quarter of 2024 that was offset by a decline in loans in the healthcare portfolio that were sold into the securitization.

Return on average assets was 2.07% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 1.86% for the fourth quarter of 2023 and 1.34% for the third quarter of 2024. Return on average assets was 1.79% for the full year 2024 compared to 1.85% for the full year 2023.

Asset Quality
 The allowance for credit losses on loans of $84.4 million, as of December 31, 2024, decreased by $163,000 compared to September 30, 2024, and increased by $12.6 million, or 18%, compared to December 31, 2023. The $163,000 decrease compared to September 30, 2024 reflected an increase in provision for credit losses on loans in the multi-family portfolio that was essentially offset by a partial charge-off of one multi-family loan that was previously fully reserved. The increase compared to December 31, 2023 was driven by a $16.7 million increase in specific reserves, primarily related to five customers. This increase was partially offset by lower loan balances due to the securitization of healthcare loans, which reduced the allowance by approximately $4.4 million.

The $84.4 million allowance for credit losses on loans as of December 31, 2024, compared to the net charge-offs of $10.5 million over the last twelve months ended December 31, 2024, could absorb eight years of losses, assuming recent loss levels continue.

The Company recorded charge-offs for three customers, primarily in the multi-family loan portfolio, totaling $4.2 million, and recorded $113,000 of recoveries during the fourth quarter 2024. This compares to $238,000 in charge-offs and $1,000 in recoveries during the fourth quarter of 2023 and to $2.1 million in charge-offs and $7,000 of recoveries in the third quarter of 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, non-performing loans were $279.7 million, or 2.68% of gross loans receivable, compared to $210.9 million, or 2.04%, as of September 30, 2024, and $82.0 million, or 0.80%, as of December 31, 2023. The increase in non-performing loans compared to both periods was primarily driven by multi-family and healthcare customers with delinquent payments on variable rate loans that have required higher payments largely due to higher interest rates since the loans were originated and the financial deterioration of a few sponsors. Delinquency levels on total loans have declined by $56.3 million, to $324.6 million, compared to September 30, 2024.

All substandard loans as of December 31, 2024 have been evaluated for impairment and these loans have specific reserves of $23.4 million, including $4.2 million added during the fourth quarter of 2024. Although there has been an increase in adversely classified loans, underlying asset values remain strong overall and loans are well-collateralized.

In addition to elevated reserves for credit losses on loans compared to December 2023, the Company has been making additional efforts to reduce its credit risk through loan sale and securitization activities since 2019. In April of 2023, as well as March and December of 2024, the Company strategically executed credit protection arrangements through a credit linked note and credit default swaps totaling $2.9 billion in loans to reduce risk of losses, with incremental coverage ranging from 13-14% of the unpaid principal balances for each arrangement. Despite having credit protection on these loans, the Company also continues to carry an allowance for credit losses on loans held for investment. As of December 31, 2024, the balance of loans in credit protection arrangements was $2.3 billion.

Securities Available for Sale
 Total securities available for sale of $980.0 million as of December 31, 2024 increased by $27.0 million, or 3%, compared to September 30, 2024, and decreased by $133.6 million, or 12%, compared to December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily due to maturities and repayments, as well as fair value adjustments that were partially offset by purchases.

Securities Held to Maturity
 Total securities held to maturity of $1.7 billion as of December 31, 2024 decreased by $90.4 million, or 5%, compared to September 30, 2024, and increased $460.5 million, or 38%, compared to December 31, 2023. The decrease compared to September 30, 2024 was primarily due to repayments. The increase from December 31, 2023 was primarily due to purchases of senior investment securities backed by residential and healthcare loans retained as part of credit risk transfer securitization transactions originated by the Company.

Total Deposits
 Total deposits of $11.9 billion at December 31, 2024 decreased by $971.9 million, or 8%, compared to September 30, 2024, and decreased by $2.1 billion, or 15%, compared to December 31, 2023. The change compared to both periods was driven by decreases in brokered certificates of deposit accounts and demand accounts.

Core deposits of $9.4 billion at December 31, 2024 decreased by $708.1 million, or 7%, from September 30, 2024 and increased by $1.3 billion, or 16%, from December 31, 2023. Core deposits represented 79% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, 78% of total deposits at September 30, 2024, and 58% of total deposits at December 31, 2023.

Total brokered deposits of $2.5 billion at December 31, 2024 decreased $263.8 million, or 9%, from September 30, 2024 and decreased $3.4 billion, or 58%, from December 31, 2023. As of December 31, 2024, brokered certificates of deposit had a weighted average remaining duration of 49 days.

Liquidity
 Cash balances of $476.6 million as of December 31, 2024 decreased by $125.3 million, or 21%, compared to September 30, 2024 and decreased by $107.8 million, or 18%, compared to December 31, 2023. The Company continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $4.3 billion as of December 31, 2024 compared to $5.1 billion at September 30, 2024 and $6.0 billion at December 31, 2023. Furthermore, its $3.1 billion line of credit availability with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago alone could fund 111% of its uninsured deposits, which represented approximately 24% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024.

This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future. Additionally, the Company's business model is designed to continuously sell or securitize a significant portion of its loans, which provides flexibility in managing its liquidity.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 and 2023

Net Interest Income of $134.6 million increased $10.3 million, or 8%, compared to $124.3 million, primarily due to higher interest income reflecting increases in average balances in loans and loans held for sale, as well as securities held to maturity, which were partially offset by lower average yields on loans and loans held for sale.

  • Net interest margin of 2.99% decreased 6 basis points compared to 3.05%. The margin was negatively impacted by 5 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2024 from the net reversal of $2.1 million in accrued interest income associated with the movement of loans into nonaccrual status.
  • Interest rate spread of 2.46% decreased 2 basis points compared to 2.48%.

Interest Income of $321.3 million increased $9.6 million, or 3%, primarily reflecting an increase in average balances of loans and loans held for sale, securities held to maturity, partially offset by lower average yields on loans and loans held for sale.

  • Average balances of $14.3 billion for loans and loans held for sale increased $611.1 million, or 4% compared to $13.7 billion.
  • Average balances of $1.7 billion for securities held to maturity increased $559.9 million, or 49%, compared to $1.1 billion.
  • Average yields on loans and loans held for sale of 7.43% decreased 55 basis points compared to 7.98%.

Interest Expense of $186.7 million decreased $0.7 million compared to $187.4 million. The decrease reflected higher average balances on borrowings at lower average rates and lower average balances on certificates of deposit at lower average rates.

  • Average balances of $3.0 billion for borrowings increased by $2.3 billion, or 323%, compared to $720.5 million.
  • Average interest rates of 5.58% for borrowings decreased by 288 basis points compared to 8.46%.
  • Average balances of $4.1 billion for certificates decreased by $908.0 million, or 18%, compared to $5.0 billion.
  • Average interest rates of 5.02% for certificates of deposit decreased by 41 basis points compared to 5.43%.

Noninterest Income of $59.1 million increased $24.7 million, or 72%, primarily due to a $17.1 million, or 792%, increase in net loan servicing fees, a $5.7 million, or 29%, increase in gain on sale of loans, and a $4.4 million, or 91%, increase in syndication and asset management fees.

  • Loan servicing fees included a $10.4 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $2.5 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $7.9 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $7.6 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period with a $1.1 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $6.5 million negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising 10-year interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments due to expected prepayments and earning rates on escrow deposits.
  • Gain on sale of loans increased $5.7 million, or 29%, reflecting higher volume in the multi-family loan portfolio.
  • Other income included a $2.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to derivatives compared to a $6.6 million positive fair market value adjustment in the prior period.

Noninterest Expense of $63.2 million increased $10.6 million, or 20%, compared to $52.6 million, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits to support business growth, as well as a $2.4 million, or 61%, increase in deposit insurance expenses. The higher noninterest expense also reflected a $1.9 million increase in credit risk transfer premium expense associated with ongoing credit default swaps that were executed in March and December 2024.

  • The efficiency ratio of 32.62% decreased 49 basis points compared to 33.11%.

Comparison of Operating Results for the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024

Net Interest Income of $134.6 million increased $1.8 million, or 1%, compared to $132.8 million, primarily due to higher average balances on borrowings at lower average interest rates. Lower average balances on loans and loans held for sale and certificates of deposit continued to reprice at lower rates, which also contributed to higher net interest income.

  • Net interest margin of 2.99% remain unchanged. The margin was negatively impacted by 5 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2024 from the net reversal of $2.1 million in accrued interest income associated with the movement of loans into nonaccrual status. This compared to 6 basis points, or $2.9 million in accrued interest income in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Interest rate spread of 2.46% increased 3 basis points compared to 2.43%.

Interest Income of $321.3 million decreased $17.6 million, or 5%, compared to $338.9 million, primarily reflecting a decrease in average yield and balances on loans and loans held for sale, partially offset by increased average balances on securities held to maturity.

  • Average yields on loans and loans held for sale of 7.43% decreased 48 basis points compared to 7.91%.
  • Average balances of $14.3 billion for loans and loans held for sale decreased $317.9 million, or 2%, compared to $14.6 billion.
  • Average balances of $1.7 billion for securities held to maturity increased 413.1 million, or 32%, compared to $1.3 billion.

Interest Expense of $186.7 million decreased $19.4 million, or 9% compared to $206.1 million. The decrease was primarily driven by lower average balances and rates on certificates of deposit, as well as lower average rates on interest-bearing checking accounts. The decreases were partially offset by higher average balances on borrowings at lower average rates.

  • Average balances of $4.1 billion for certificate of deposit accounts decreased $916.7 million, or 18%, compared to $5.0 billion.
  • Average interest rates of 5.02% for certificate of deposit accounts decreased 45 basis points compared to 5.47%.
  • Average interest rates of 4.19% for interest-bearing checking accounts decreased 51 basis points compared to 4.70%.
  • Average balances of $3.0 billion for borrowings increased $529.2 million, or 21%, compared to $2.5 billion.
  • Average interest rates of 5.58% for borrowings decreased 81 basis points compared to 6.39%.

Noninterest Income of $59.1 million increased $42.4 million, or 253%, compared $16.7 million, primarily due to a $16.5 million, or 1091%, increase in net loan servicing fees, a $10.4 million, or 536%, increase in other income, an $8.3 million, or 50%, increase in gain on sale of loans, and a $7.5 million, or 408%, increase in syndication and asset management fees.

  • Loan servicing fees included a $10.4 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, with a $2.5 million positive adjustment in the Banking segment and a $7.9 million positive adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. This compared to a $6.7 million negative fair market value adjustment to servicing rights in the prior period, with a $1.6 million negative adjustment in the Banking segment and a $5.1 million negative adjustment in the Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising 10-year interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments due to expected prepayments and earning rates on escrow deposits.
  • Other income included a $2.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to derivatives compared to a $7.7 million negative fair market value adjustment to derivatives in the third quarter of 2024.
  • Gain on sale of loans increased $8.3 million reflecting higher volume in the multi-family loan portfolio.

Noninterest Expense of $63.2 million increased $1.9 million, or 3%, compared to $61.3 million, primarily driven by a $2.3 million, or 7%, increase in salaries and employee benefits reflecting higher commissions on higher production volume and a 49% increase in professional fees, which was partially offset by a 28% decrease in deposit insurance expense.

  • The efficiency ratio of 32.62% decreased 838 basis points compared to 41.00%.

About Merchants Bancorp
 Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple segments, including Multi-family Mortgage Banking that primarily offers multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing (through this segment it also serves as a syndicator of low-income housing tax credit and debt funds); Mortgage Warehousing that offers mortgage warehouse financing, commercial loans, and deposit services; and Banking that offers retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending, and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $18.8 billion in assets and $11.9 billion in deposits as of December 31, 2024, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Merchants Capital Investments, LLC, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, Merchants Asset Management, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at href="" rel="nofollow" merchantsbancor .

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)













December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,



2024


2024


2024


2024


2023

Assets











Cash and due from banks

$ 10,989

$ 12,214

$ 10,242

$ 17,924

$ 15,592

Interest-earning demand accounts

465,621

589,692

530,640

490,831

568,830

Cash and cash equivalents

476,610

601,906

540,882

508,755

584,422

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

1,559

3,279

3,304

3,329

3,349

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

428,206

430,966

209,244

142,629

110,599

Securities available for sale ($635,946, $682,975, $682,774,
$700,640 and $722,497 utilizing fair value option, respectively)

980,050

953,063

1,017,019

1,061,288

1,113,687

Securities held to maturity ($1,664,674, $1,756,203, $1,291,960,
$1,176,178 and $1,203,535 at fair value, respectively)

1,664,686

1,755,047

1,291,110

1,175,167

1,204,217

Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock and other equity securities

217,804

184,050

67,499

64,215

48,578

Loans held for sale (includes $78,170, $91,084, $102,873,
$84,513 and $86,663 at fair value, respectively)

3,771,510

3,808,234

3,483,076

3,503,131

3,144,756

Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans
of $84,386, $84,549, $81,028, $75,712 and $71,752, respectively

10,354,002

10,261,890

10,933,189

10,690,513

10,127,801

Premises and equipment, net

58,617

53,161

46,833

42,450

42,342

Servicing rights

189,935

177,327

178,776

172,200

158,457

Interest receivable

83,409

86,612

90,360

90,303

91,346

Goodwill


8,014

8,014

8,014

8,014

15,845

Other assets and receivables


571,330

329,427

343,116

360,582

307,117

Total assets

$ 18,805,732

$ 18,652,976

$ 18,212,422

$ 17,822,576

$ 16,952,516

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Liabilities











Deposits









Noninterest-bearing

$ 239,005

$ 311,386

$ 383,260

$ 319,872

$ 520,070

Interest-bearing

11,680,971

12,580,501

14,533,807

13,655,789

13,541,390

Total deposits

11,919,976

12,891,887

14,917,067

13,975,661

14,061,460

Borrowings


4,386,122

3,568,721

1,159,206

1,835,985

964,127

Deferred tax liabilities

25,289

19,530

25,098

43,935

19,923

Other liabilities

231,035

233,731

222,904

190,527

205,922

Total liabilities

16,562,422

16,713,869

16,324,275

16,046,108

15,251,432

Commitments and Contingencies











Shareholders' Equity











Common stock, without par value









Authorized - 75,000,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 45,767,166 shares, 45,764,023 shares,
45,757,567 shares, 43,354,718 shares and 43,242,928 shares

240,313

239,448

238,492

139,950

140,365

Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares authorized









7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference









Authorized - no shares at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024
or June 30, 2024 and 3,500,000 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023









Issued and outstanding - no shares at December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024
or June 30, 2024 and 2,081,800 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

-

-

-

50,221

50,221

6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference









Authorized - 125,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to 5,000,000
depositary shares)

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

120,844

6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference









Authorized - 200,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares (equivalent to 7,847,233
depositary shares)


191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084

191,084

8.25% Series D Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference









Authorized - 300,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 142,500 shares (equivalent to 5,700,000
depositary shares)


137,459

137,459

137,459

137,459

137,459

7.625% Series E Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference









Authorized - 230,000 shares









Issued and outstanding - 230,000 shares (equivalent to 9,200,000
depositary shares)


222,748

-

-

-

-

Retained earnings

1,330,995

1,250,176

1,200,778

1,138,083

1,063,599

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(133)

96

(510)

(1,173)

(2,488)

Total shareholders' equity

2,243,310

1,939,107

1,888,147

1,776,468

1,701,084

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 18,805,732

$ 18,652,976

$ 18,212,422

$ 17,822,576

$ 16,952,516











Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)
















Three Months Ended


Change



December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


4Q24


4Q24



2024


2024


2023


vs. 3Q24


vs. 4Q23

Interest Income














Loans

$

266,719

$

290,259

$

274,971

-8 %

-3 %

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

5,662

4,062

5,294

39 %

7 %

Investment securities:












Available for sale

13,453

14,855

7,609

-9 %

77 %

Held to maturity

27,673

22,081

19,491

25 %

42 %

FHLB stock and other equity securities (dividends)

4,123

3,128

735

32 %

461 %

Other

3,716

4,543

3,659

-18 %

2 %

Total interest income

321,346

338,928

311,759

-5 %

3 %

Interest Expense














Deposits

144,009

165,675

172,061

-13 %

-16 %

Borrowed funds

42,713

40,432

15,373

6 %

178 %

Total interest expense

186,722

206,107

187,434

-9 %

-

Net Interest Income



134,624

132,821

124,325

1 %

8 %

Provision for credit losses

2,689

6,898

6,747

-61 %

-60 %

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



131,935

125,923

117,578

5 %

12 %

Noninterest Income














Gain on sale of loans

25,020

16,731

19,342

50 %

29 %

Loan servicing fees, net

14,953

(1,509)

(2,162)

1091 %

792 %

Mortgage warehouse fees

1,413

1,620

1,950

-13 %

-28 %

Syndication and asset management fees

9,323

1,834

4,879

408 %

91 %

Other income

8,436

(1,934)

10,445

536 %

-19 %

Total noninterest income

59,145

16,742

34,454

253 %

72 %

Noninterest Expense














Salaries and employee benefits

37,536

35,218

33,259

7 %

13 %

Loan expense

704

1,114

660

-37 %

7 %

Occupancy and equipment

2,284

2,231

2,336

2 %

-2 %

Professional fees

5,135

3,439

4,157

49 %

24 %

Deposit insurance expense

6,473

8,981

4,030

-28 %

61 %

Technology expense

2,038

2,068

1,758

-1 %

16 %

Credit risk transfer premium expense

1,947

2,079

-

-6 %

100 %

Other expense

7,085

6,188

6,379

14 %

11 %

Total noninterest expense

63,202

61,318

52,579

3 %

20 %

Income Before Income Taxes



127,878

81,347

99,453

57 %

29 %

Provision for income taxes

32,212

20,074

21,980

60 %

47 %

Net Income


$

95,666

$

61,273

$

77,473

56 %

23 %

Dividends on preferred stock

(10,728)

(7,757)

(8,667)

38 %

24 %

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders


$

84,938

$

53,516

$

68,806

59 %

23 %

Basic Earnings Per Share


$

1.86

$

1.17

$

1.59

59 %

17 %

Diluted Earnings Per Share


$

1.85

$

1.17

$

1.58

58 %

17 %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding














Basic

45,765,458

45,759,667

43,241,600



Diluted

45,924,176

45,910,052

43,430,973

















Consolidated Statement of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)











Twelve Months Ended





December 31,


December 31,





2024


2023


Change

Interest Income









Loans

$

1,113,397

$

959,714

16 %

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

14,488

12,652

15 %

Investment securities:







Available for sale

57,480

21,621

166 %

Held to maturity

90,075

69,983

29 %

FHLB stock and other equity securities (dividends)

9,372

2,205

325 %

Other

17,908

11,623

54 %

Total interest income

1,302,720

1,077,798

21 %

Interest Expense









Deposits

660,357

577,210

14 %

Borrowed funds

119,743

52,517

128 %

Total interest expense

780,100

629,727

24 %

Net Interest Income



522,620

448,071

17 %

Provision for credit losses

24,278

40,231

-40 %

Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



498,342

407,840

22 %

Noninterest Income









Gain on sale of loans

62,275

48,183

29 %

Loan servicing fees, net

43,673

26,198

67 %

Mortgage warehouse fees

5,539

7,701

-28 %

Loss on sale of investments available for sale (1)

(108)

-

-100 %

Syndication and asset management fees

19,693

12,355

59 %

Other income

17,040

20,231

-16 %

Total noninterest income

148,112

114,668

29 %

Noninterest Expense









Salaries and employee benefits

130,723

108,181

21 %

Loan expense

3,767

3,409

11 %

Occupancy and equipment

8,991

9,220

-2 %

Professional fees

16,229

12,704

28 %

Deposit insurance expense

26,158

13,582

93 %

Technology expense

7,819

6,515

20 %

Credit risk transfer premium expense

6,320

-

100 %

Other expense

23,805

20,990

13 %

Total noninterest expense

223,812

174,601

28 %

Income Before Income Taxes



422,642

347,907

21 %

Provision for income taxes (2)

102,256

68,673

49 %

Net Income


$

320,386

$

279,234

15 %

Dividends on preferred stock

(34,909)

(34,670)

1 %

Impact of preferred stock redemption

(1,823)

-

-100 %

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders


$

283,654

$

244,564

16 %

Basic Earnings Per Share


$

6.32

$

5.66

12 %

Diluted Earnings Per Share


$

6.30

$

5.64

12 %

Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding









Basic

44,855,100

43,224,042

Diluted

45,004,786

43,345,799










(1) Includes $(108) and $0 respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.






(2) Includes $26 and $0 respectively, related to income tax benefit for reclassification items.
















Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)
















Three Months Ended


Change





December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


4Q24


4Q24





2024


2024


2023


vs. 3Q24


vs. 4Q23















Noninterest expense

$ 63,202

$ 61,318

$ 52,579

3 %

20 %













Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)

134,624

132,821

124,325

1 %

8 %

Noninterest income

59,145

16,742

34,454

253 %

72 %

Total income

$ 193,769

$ 149,563

$ 158,779

30 %

22 %













Efficiency ratio



32.62 %

41.00 %

33.11 %

(838)

bps

(49)

bps


























Average assets

$ 18,512,380

$ 18,311,393

$ 16,671,484

1 %

11 %

Net income

95,666

61,273

77,473

56 %

23 %

Return on average assets before annualizing

0.52 %

0.33 %

0.46 %




Annualization factor

4.00

4.00

4.00




Return on average assets



2.07 %

1.34 %

1.86 %

73

bps

21

bps













Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



22.10 %

14.43 %

23.60 %

767

bps

(150)

bps













Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 34.15

$ 32.38

$ 27.40

5 %

25 %













Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



8.32 %

7.95 %

7.00 %

37

bps

132

bps













Consolidated ratios













Total capital/risk-weighted assets(2)

13.6

%

12.2

%

11.6

%



Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)

13.0

%

11.6

%

11.1

%



Common Equity Tier I capital/risk-weighted assets(2)

9.1

%

8.9

%

7.8

%



Tier I capital/average assets(2)

12.1

%

10.5

%

10.1

%
















(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:



















(2) As defined by regulatory agencies; December 31, 2024 shown as estimates and prior periods shown as reported.

















Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock dividends. Tangible common shareholders' equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total equity. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common shareholders' equity by the number of shares outstanding.































Three Months Ended


Change





December 31,


September 30,


December 31,


4Q24


4Q24





2024


2024


2023


vs. 3Q24


vs. 4Q23















Net income

$ 95,666

$ 61,273

$ 77,473

56 %

23 %

Less: preferred stock dividends



(10,728)

(7,757)

(8,667)

38 %

24 %

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 84,938

$ 53,516

$ 68,806

59 %

23 %













Average shareholders' equity

$ 2,084,627

$ 1,941,026

$ 1,682,270

7 %

24 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles

(8,076)

(8,092)

(16,629)

-0 %

-51 %

Less: average preferred stock

(538,970)

(449,387)

(499,608)

20 %

8 %

Average tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 1,537,581

$ 1,483,547

$ 1,166,033

4 %

32 %













Annualization factor

4.00

4.00

4.00




Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity

22.10 %

14.43 %

23.60 %

767

bps

(150)

bps













Total equity

$ 2,243,310

$ 1,939,107

$ 1,701,084

16 %

32 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(8,073)

(8,079)

(16,587)

-

-51 %

Less: preferred stock

(672,135)

(449,387)

(499,608)

50 %

35 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 1,563,102

$ 1,481,641

$ 1,184,889

5 %

32 %













Assets

$ 18,805,732

$ 18,652,976

$ 16,952,516

1 %

11 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(8,073)

(8,079)

(16,587)

-

-51 %

Tangible assets

$ 18,797,659

$ 18,644,897

$ 16,935,929

1 %

11 %













Ending common shares

45,767,166

45,764,023

43,242,928

















Tangible book value per common share

$ 34.15

$ 32.38

$ 27.40

5 %

25 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets

8.32 %

7.95 %

7.00 %

37

bps

132

bps













Key Operating Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except share data)












Twelve Months Ended







December 31,


December 31,







2024


2023


Change











Noninterest expense

$ 223,812

$ 174,601

28 %









Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)

522,620

448,071

17 %

Noninterest income

148,112

114,668

29 %

Total income

$ 670,732

$ 562,739

19 %









Efficiency ratio



33.37 %

31.03 %

234

bps


















Average assets

$ 17,860,787

$ 15,078,390

18 %

Net income

320,386

279,234

15 %

Return on average assets before annualizing

1.79 %

1.85 %


Annualization factor

1.00

1.00


Return on average assets



1.79 %

1.85 %

(6)

bps









Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)



20.16 %

22.92 %

(276)

bps









Tangible book value per common share (1)



$ 34.15

$ 27.40

25 %









Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)



8.32 %

7.00 %

132

bps









(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below:









Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows computed in accordance with GAAP; however, they do have a number of limitations. As such, the reader should not view these disclosures as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that other companies use. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is below. Net Income Available to Common Shareholders excludes preferred stock dividends. Tangible common equity is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and other intangible assets and preferred stock from the calculation of total assets. Tangible Assets is calculated by excluding the balance of goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per share is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by the number of shares outstanding.














Twelve Months Ended







December 31,


December 31,







2024


2023


Change











Net income

$ 320,386

$ 279,234

15 %

Less: preferred stock dividends



(34,909)

(34,670)

1 %

Less: preferred stock redemption

(1,823)

-

-100 %

Net income available to common shareholders

$ 283,654

$ 244,564

16 %









Average shareholders' equity

$ 1,900,130

$ 1,583,485

20 %

Less: average goodwill & intangibles

(8,697)

(16,801)

-48 %

Less: average preferred stock

(484,391)

(499,608)

-3 %

Average tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 1,407,042

$ 1,067,076

32 %









Annualization factor

1.00

1.00


Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity

20.16 %

22.92 %

(276)

bps









Total equity

$ 2,243,310

$ 1,701,084

32 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(8,073)

(16,587)

-51 %

Less: preferred stock

(672,135)

(499,608)

35 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 1,563,102

$ 1,184,889

32 %









Assets

$ 18,805,732

$ 16,952,516

11 %

Less: goodwill and intangibles

(8,073)

(16,587)

-51 %

Tangible assets

$ 18,797,659

$ 16,935,929

11 %









Ending common shares

45,767,166

43,242,928











Tangible book value per common share

$ 34.15

$ 27.40

25 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets

8.32 %

7.00 %

132

bps









Merchants Bancorp

Average Balance Analysis

($ in thousands)

(Unaudited)














Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Average


Yield/


Balance

Interest

Rate


Balance

Interest

Rate


Balance

Interest

Rate

Assets:
























Interest-earning deposits, and other interest
or dividends

$ 499,308

$ 7,839

6.25 %

$ 484,712

$ 7,671

6.30 %

$ 268,083

$ 4,394

6.50 %

Securities available for sale

986,063

13,453

5.43 %

1,011,146

14,855

5.84 %

716,315

7,609

4.21 %

Securities held to maturity

1,701,595

27,673

6.47 %

1,288,466

22,081

6.82 %

1,141,664

19,491

6.77 %

Mortgage loans in process of securitization

414,883

5,662

5.43 %

308,362

4,062

5.24 %

380,645

5,294

5.52 %

Loans and loans held for sale

14,285,852

266,719

7.43 %

14,603,750

290,259

7.91 %

13,674,793

274,971

7.98 %

Total interest-earning assets

17,887,701

321,346

7.15 %

17,696,436

338,928

7.62 %

16,181,500

311,759

7.64 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans

(85,772)


(81,178)


(67,114)

Noninterest-earning assets

710,451


696,135


557,098













Total assets

$ 18,512,380


$ 18,311,393


$ 16,671,484

























Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
























Interest-bearing checking

$ 5,579,688

58,781

4.19 %

$ 5,297,908

62,603

4.70 %

5,607,744

68,899

4.87 %

Savings deposits

145,599

15

0.04 %

145,305

17

0.05 %

242,788

346

0.57 %

Money market

2,961,272

33,288

4.47 %

2,816,906

33,858

4.78 %

2,825,051

34,058

4.78 %

Certificates of deposit

4,115,462

51,925

5.02 %

5,032,159

69,197

5.47 %

5,023,434

68,758

5.43 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

12,802,021

144,009

4.48 %

13,292,278

165,675

4.96 %

13,699,017

172,061

4.98 %












Borrowings

3,047,586

42,713

5.58 %

2,518,405

40,432

6.39 %

720,521

15,373

8.46 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

15,849,607

186,722

4.69 %

15,810,683

206,107

5.19 %

14,419,538

187,434

5.16 %












Noninterest-bearing deposits

352,374


327,930


366,152

Noninterest-bearing liabilities

225,772


231,754


203,524













Total liabilities

16,427,753


16,370,367


14,989,214













Shareholders' equity

2,084,627


1,941,026


1,682,270













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 18,512,380


$ 18,311,393


$ 16,671,484













Net interest income


$ 134,624


$ 132,821


$ 124,325












Net interest spread



2.46 %


2.43 %


2.48 %












Net interest-earning assets

$ 2,038,094


$ 1,885,753


$ 1,761,962













Net interest margin



2.99 %


2.99 %


3.05 %












Average interest-earning assets to
average interest-bearing liabilities



112.86 %


111.93 %


112.22 %












Supplemental Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)





















Net Income



Net Income






Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended






December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,






2024



2024



2023



2024


2023


Segment

















Multi-family Mortgage Banking


$ 22,183

$ 8,068

$ 8,580

$ 55,897

$ 36,473

Mortgage Warehousing


24,402

15,940

26,362

82,802

73,525

Banking


56,287

44,983

49,996

210,073

194,398

Other


(7,206)

(7,718)

(7,465)

(28,386)

(25,162)

Total


$ 95,666

$ 61,273

$ 77,473

$ 320,386

$ 279,234






































Total Assets











December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023










Amount

%


Amount

%


Amount

%






Segment

















Multi-family Mortgage Banking


$ 479,099

2 %

$ 453,281

2 %

$ 411,097

2 %




Mortgage Warehousing


6,000,624

32 %

5,842,489

31 %

4,522,175

27 %




Banking


11,761,202

63 %

12,035,581

65 %

11,760,943

69 %




Other


564,807

3 %

321,625

2 %

258,301

2 %




Total


$ 18,805,732

100 %

$ 18,652,976

100 %

$ 16,952,516

100 %










































Gain on Sale of Loans



Gain on Sale of Loans






Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended






December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,






2024



2024



2023



2024


2023


Loan Type

















Multi-family


$ 24,026

$ 15,302

$ 19,082

$ 56,834

$ 42,979

Single-family


413

690

(183)

1,907

1,247

Small Business Association (SBA)


581

739

443

3,534

3,957

Total


$ 25,020

$ 16,731

$ 19,342

$ 62,275

$ 48,183






































Servicing Rights



Servicing Rights






Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended






December 31,



September 30,



December 31,



December 31,






2024



2024



2023



2024


2023



















Balance, beginning of period


$ 177,327

$ 178,776

$ 162,141

$ 158,457

$ 146,248

Additions















Purchased servicing


-

-

513

$ -

$ 513

Originated servicing


5,373

7,370

5,591

$ 18,670

$ 14,755

Subtractions















Paydowns


(3,172)

(2,090)

(2,190)

$ (9,901)

$ (7,621)

Changes in fair value


10,407

(6,729)

(7,598)

22,709

4,562

Balance, end of period


$ 189,935

$ 177,327

$ 158,457

$ 189,935

$ 158,457

















Supplemental Results

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

















Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale







December 31,



September 30,



December 31,







2024



2024



2023
















Mortgage warehouse repurchase agreements


$ 1,446,068

$ 1,213,429

$ 752,468

Residential real estate (1)


1,322,853

1,317,234

1,324,305

Multi-family financing


4,624,299

4,456,129

4,006,160

Healthcare financing


1,484,483

1,733,674

2,356,689

Commercial and commercial real estate (2)(3)


1,476,211

1,548,689

1,643,081

Agricultural production and real estate


77,631

71,391

103,150

Consumer and margin loans


6,843

5,893

13,700

Loans receivable


10,438,388

10,346,439

10,199,553

Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans


84,386

84,549

71,752

Loans receivable, net


$ 10,354,002

$ 10,261,890

$ 10,127,801














Loans held for sale


3,771,510

3,808,234

3,144,756

Total loans, net of allowance


$ 14,125,512

$ 14,070,124

$ 13,272,557














(1) Includes $1.2 billion, $1.2 billion and $1.2 billion of All-In-One © first-lien home equity lines of credit as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

(2) Includes $0.9 billion, $0.9 billion and $1.1 billion of revolving lines of credit collateralized primarily by mortgage servicing rights as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

(3) Includes only $18.7 million, $19.3 million and $8.4 million of non-owner occupied commercial real estate as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.


















Loan Credit Risk Profile






December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023






Amount

%


Amount

%


Amount

%















Pass




$ 9,741,087

93.4 %

$ 9,707,205

93.8 %

$ 9,879,659

96.9 %

Special mention


379,969

3.6 %

351,407

3.4 %

191,267

1.9 %

Substandard


317,332

3.0 %

287,827

2.8 %

128,577

1.2 %

Doubtful


-

-

-

-

50

-

Loans receivable


$ 10,438,388

100.0 %

$ 10,346,439

100.0 %

$ 10,199,553

100.0 %

Charge-offs (year-to-date)


$ 10,587

$ 6,437

$ 9,791

Recoveries (year-to-date)


$ 136

$ 23

$ 41


















Nonperforming Loans







December 31,



September 30,



December 31,







2024



2024



2023
















Nonaccrual loans


$ 279,716

$ 210,811

$ 73,847

90 days past due and still accruing


6

91

8,168

Total nonperforming loans


$ 279,722

$ 210,902

$ 82,015

Other real estate owned


$ 8,209

$ 896

-

Total nonperforming assets


$ 287,931

$ 211,798

$ 82,015

Nonperforming loans to total loans receivable


2.68 %

2.04 %

0.80 %

Nonperforming assets to total assets


1.53 %

1.14 %

0.48 %


















Delinquent Loans







December 31,



September 30,



December 31,







2024



2024



2023
















Delinquent loans:













Loans receivable


$ 292,263

$ 257,459

$ 183,529

Loans held for sale


32,343

123,445

16,500

Total delinquent loans


$ 324,606

$ 380,904

$ 200,029

Total loans receivable and loans held for sale


$ 14,209,898

$ 14,154,673

$ 13,344,309

Delinquent loans to total loans




2.28 %

2.69 %

1.50 %














PR Newswire

