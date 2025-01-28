Columbia Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended December 31, 2024

For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported a net loss of $11.7 million, or $0.11 per basic and diluted share, as compared to net income of $36.1 million, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. The year ended December 31, 2024 reflected lower net interest income, mainly due to an increase in interest expense, higher provision for credit losses and lower non-interest income due to loss on securities transactions resulting from the balance sheet repositioning transaction described above, partially offset by lower non-interest expense and lower income tax expense. Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2024 included a $34.6 million loss on the sale of securities and non-interest expense included a $3.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt.

Thomas J. Kemly, President and Chief Executive Officer commented: "The Company maintained a strong balance sheet and capital position, which will allow us to benefit from an improving operating environment. Additionally, our fourth quarter repositioning strategy should result in improved future earnings and net interest margin. We will continue to examine and implement prudent strategies that we believe will build a foundation for the future success of the Company and increased profitability."

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

A net loss of $21.2 million was recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $27.8 million, compared to net income of $6.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in net income was primarily attributable to a $35.0 million decrease in non-interest income, and a $1.7 million increase in provision for credit losses, partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in net interest income, a $1.4 million decrease in non-interest expense, and a $6.4 million decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income was $46.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $1.1 million, or 2.4%, from $45.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to a $6.1 million increase in interest income partially offset by a $5.0 million increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings. The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets coupled with an increase in average yields. Market interest rates increased 100 basis points throughout the 2023 period and were subsequently reduced 100 basis points during the last four months of 2024. The increase in interest expense on deposits was driven by the higher rate environment coupled with intense competition for deposits in the market and the repricing of existing deposits into higher cost products throughout the majority of the 2024 fiscal year. However, during the fourth quarter, competitive pressures eased, and deposits became easier to attract, resulting in a reduced cost of deposits. The decrease in interest expense on borrowings was also impacted by the lower interest rates for new borrowings, along with a decrease in the average balance of borrowings. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income on loans, totaled $84,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $419,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The average yield on loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 increased 22 basis points to 4.88%, as compared to 4.66% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, as interest income was influenced by the interest rate increases that occurred in 2023 and loan growth. The average yield on securities for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 increased 41 basis points to 2.99%, as compared to 2.58% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, as new securities purchased during 2024 were at higher interest rates. The average yield on other interest-earning assets for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 increased 36 basis points to 6.00%, as compared to 5.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, due to an increase in the average balance of higher yielding Federal Home Loan Bank stock, as compared to average cash balances, which decreased in the 2024 period.

Total interest expense was $67.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $5.0 million, or 8.0%, from $62.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to a 37 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits, coupled with an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a 31 basis point decrease in the average cost of borrowings, coupled with a decrease in the average balance of borrowings. Interest expense on deposits increased $8.5 million or 19.6%, and interest expense on borrowings decreased $3.5 million, or 18.8%.

The Company's net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 increased 3 basis points to 1.88%, when compared to 1.85% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets increased 22 basis points to 4.61% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as compared to 4.39% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 20 basis points to 3.38% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 as compared to 3.18% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The net interest margin increased for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, as the increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets slightly outweighed the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

The provision for credit losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was $2.9 million, an increase of $1.7 million, from $1.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses for loans was primarily due to net charge-offs totaling $1.4 million and an increase in loan performance qualitative factors.

Non-interest income was $(23.7) million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $35.0 million, or 310.8%, from $11.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to the loss on securities transactions of $34.6 million resulting from the balance sheet repositioning transaction and a decrease in bank-owned life insurance income of $2.4 million, attributable to death benefits in 2023, partially offset by a $1.7 million increase in the fair value of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation and Federal National Mortgage Association preferred stock included in equity securities.

Non-interest expense was $46.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 2.9%, from $48.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense of $1.9 million and a decrease in federal deposit insurance premiums of $3.2 million, partially offset by an increase in loss on the extinguishment of debt of $3.1 million. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense was the result of lower incentive compensation and a workforce reduction related to cost cutting strategies implemented during 2023 and 2024. The decrease in federal deposit insurance premiums was due to the 2023 quarter including a one-time Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation special assessment recorded in December 2023. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company prepaid $200.0 million in FHLB borrowings, inclusive of the $170.0 million as part of a balance sheet repositioning transaction which resulted in a $3.4 million loss on the extinguishment of debt.

Income tax benefit was $5.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $6.4 million, as compared to income tax expense of $865,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, mainly due to a decrease in pre-tax income. The Company's effective tax rate was 20.7% and 11.6% for the quarters ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Results of Operations for the Years Ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

A net loss of $11.7 million was recorded for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $47.7 million, compared to net income of $36.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in net income was primarily attributable to a $27.9 million decrease in net interest income, a $9.7 million increase in provision for credit losses and a $25.5 million decrease in non-interest income, partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in non-interest expense, and a $14.2 million decrease in income tax expense.

Net interest income was $178.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $27.9 million, or 13.5%, from $205.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in net interest income was primarily attributable to an $84.3 million increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings, partially offset by a $56.4 million increase in interest income. The increase in interest income was primarily due to an increase in the average balance of total interest-earning assets coupled with an increase in average yields due to market interest rate increases in 2023. The increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings was driven by these same rate increases coupled with intense competition for deposits in the market and the repricing of existing deposits into higher cost products along with higher balances. The increase in interest expense on borrowings was also impacted by the increase in interest rates for new borrowings along with an increase in the average balance of borrowings. Prepayment penalties, which are included in interest income on loans, totaled $960,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to $817,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The average yield on loans for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased 46 basis points to 4.90%, as compared to 4.44% for the year ended December 31, 2023, as interest income increased due to rising rates and loan growth. The average yield on securities for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased 40 basis points to 2.86%, as compared to 2.46% for the year ended December 31, 2023 as $124.6 million of higher yielding securities were purchased, and a number of adjustable rate securities tied to various indexes continued to reprice higher during the year. The average yield on other interest-earning assets for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased 73 basis points to 6.27%, as compared to 5.54% for the year ended December 31, 2023, due to the rise in interest rates, as noted above.

Total interest expense was $273.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $84.3 million, or 44.6%, from $189.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in interest expense was primarily attributable to a 109 basis point increase in the average cost of interest-bearing deposits and an increase in the average balance of deposits, coupled with an increase in interest on borrowings of $7.1 million due to an 11 basis point increase in the cost of total borrowings and an increase in the average balance of borrowings.

The Company's net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2024 decreased 34 basis points to 1.82%, when compared to 2.16% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the year ended December 31, 2024 increased 47 basis points to 4.61%, as compared to 4.14% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 92 basis points to 3.44% for the year ended December 31, 2024 as compared to 2.52% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in yields for the year ended December 31, 2024 was due to the impact of market rate increases between periods, with rates decreasing just prior to the fourth quarter of 2024. The net interest margin decreased for the year ended December 31, 2024, as the increase in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities outweighed the increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets.

The provision for credit losses for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $14.5 million, an increase of $9.7 million, from $4.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The increase in provision for credit losses during the year was primarily due to net charge-offs totaling $9.6 million and an increase in loan performance qualitative factors.

Non-interest income was $1.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $25.5 million, or 93.1%, from $27.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to an increase in the loss on securities transactions of $25.0 million, and a decrease in bank-owned life insurance income of $2.8 million, attributable to death benefits in 2023, partially offset by a $1.9 million increase in the fair value of Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation and Federal National Mortgage Association preferred stock included in equity securities.

Non-interest expense was $181.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 0.6%, from $182.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense of $11.4 million, partially offset by an increase in professional fee of $4.3 million, an increase in merger-related expenses of $1.1 million and an increase in loss on extinguishment of debt of $3.1 million, resulting primarily from the repositioning transaction, and an increase in other non-interest expense of $2.0 million. The decrease in compensation and employee benefits expense was the result of lower incentive compensation and a workforce reduction related to cost cutting strategies implemented during 2023 and 2024. The increase in professional fees was primarily related to an increase in legal, regulatory and compliance-related costs while the increase in other non-interest expense related to swap transactions. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company prepaid $170.0 million of FHLB borrowings as part of the previously discussed balance sheet repositioning transaction which resulted in a $3.3 million loss on the extinguishment of debt.

Income tax benefit was $4.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a decrease of $14.2 million, as compared to income tax expense of $10.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, mainly due to a decrease in pre-tax income. The Company's effective tax rate was 26.8% and 21.6% for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets decreased $170.1 million, or 1.6%, to $10.5 billion at December 31, 2024 as compared to $10.6 billion at December 31, 2023. The decrease in total assets was primarily attributable to a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $134.0 million, a decrease in debt securities available for sale of $67.6 million, and a decrease in Federal Home Loan Bank stock of $20.6 million, partially offset by an increase in loans receivable, net, of $37.5 million and an increase in other assets of $15.6 million.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $134.0 million, or 31.7%, to $289.2 million at December 31, 2024 from $423.2 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to purchases of securities of $446.2 million, a decrease in borrowings of $448.1 million, and repurchases of common stock under our stock repurchase program of $5.9 million, partially offset by proceeds from the sale of securities of $321.2 million, principal repayments on securities of $185.6 million, and repayments on loans receivable, and an increase in total deposits of $249.6 million.

Debt securities available for sale decreased $67.6 million, or 6.2%, to $1.0 billion at December 31, 2024 from $1.1 billion at December 31, 2023. The decrease was attributable to sales of securities with an amortized cost of $357.1 million which resulted in a realized loss of $35.9 million, and repayments on securities of $140.5 million, which was partially offset by purchases of securities of $404.7 million and a decrease in the gross unrealized loss on securities of $34.9 million. The Company sold predominantly fixed rate, low-yielding debt securities and used the proceeds to repay high costing borrowings and purchase higher-yielding debt securities to improve future net interest rate margin.

Loans receivable, net, increased $37.5 million, or 0.5%, to $7.9 billion at December 31, 2024 from $7.8 billion at December 31, 2023. Multifamily loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans increased $51.5 million, $30.5 million, and $89.0 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases in one-to-four family real estate loans, commercial real estate loans and home equity loans and advances of $81.9 million, $37.2 million and $7.6 million, respectively. The allowance for credit losses for loans increased $4.9 million to $60.0 million at December 31, 2024 from $55.1 million at December 31, 2023. During the year ended December 31, 2024, the increase in the allowance for credit losses for loans was primarily due to net charge-offs of $9.6 million and an increase in loan performance qualitative factors.

Federal Home Loan Bank stock decreased $20.6 million, or 25.5%, to $60.4 million at December 31, 2024 from $81.0 million at December 31, 2023. The decrease was due to the redemption of stock required upon repaying FHLB borrowings.

Other assets increased $15.6 million, or 5.1%, to $324.0 million at December 31, 2024 from $308.4 million at December 31, 2023, primarily due to a $14.3 million increase in the Company's pension plan balance, as the return on plan assets outpaced the growth in the plan's obligations.

Total liabilities decreased $210.1 million, or 2.2%, to $9.4 billion at December 31, 2024 from $9.6 billion at December 31, 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in borrowings of $448.1 million, or 29.3%, partially offset by an increase in total deposits of $249.6 million, or 3.2%. The $448.1 million decrease in borrowings was primarily driven by a net decrease in long-term borrowings of $170.0 million, coupled with a decrease in short-term borrowings of $237.8 million. The decrease in long-term borrowings was mainly attributable to the prepayment of $170.0 million of long-term borrowings as part of the balance sheet repositioning transaction as described above. The increase in total deposits primarily consisted of increases in non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposit of $669,000, $54.8 million, and $255.8 million, respectively, partially offset by decreases in money market and savings and club accounts of $13.8 million and $47.8 million, respectively.

Total stockholders' equity increased $40.0 million, or 3.8%, to $1.1 billion at December 31, 2024 from $1.0 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in total stockholders' equity was primarily attributable to the recognition of $8.0 million in stock based compensation expense and an increase of $48.2 million in other comprehensive income, which includes changes in unrealized losses on debt securities available for sale and unrealized gains on swap contracts, net of taxes. These increases were partially offset by a net loss of $11.7 million, and the repurchase of 365,116 shares of common stock at a cost of approximately $5.9 million, or $16.14 per share, under our stock repurchase program. Repurchases have been paused in order to retain capital.

Asset Quality

The Company's non-performing loans at December 31, 2024 totaled $21.7 million, or 0.28% of total gross loans, as compared to $12.6 million, or 0.16% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2023. The $9.1 million increase in non-performing loans was primarily attributable to an increase in non-performing commercial business loans of $3.3 million and an increase in non-performing one-to-four family real estate loans of $5.6 million. The increase in non-performing commercial business loans primarily consists of two loans totaling $6.4 million at December 31, 2024, partially offset by the charge-off of a $3.7 million loan to a technology company during 2024. The increase in non-performing one-to-four family real estate loans was due to an increase in the number of loans from 17 non-performing loans at December 31, 2023 to 32 loans at December 31, 2024. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets totaled 0.22% at December 31, 2024 as compared to 0.12% at December 31, 2023.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $1.4 million, as compared to $173,000 in net charge-offs recorded for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net charge-offs totaled $9.6 million, as compared to $2.5 million in net charge-offs recorded for the year ended December 31, 2023. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2024 included charge-offs related to 17 commercial business loans totaling $9.2 million. Recoveries on previously charged-off loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and the year ended December 31, 2024, totaled approximately $88,000 and $1.4 million, respectively.

The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans was $60.0 million, or 0.76% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2024, compared to $55.1 million, or 0.70% of total gross loans, at December 31, 2023. The increase in the allowance for credit losses for loans was primarily due to net charge-offs of $9.6 million and an increase in loan performance qualitative factors.

Additional Liquidity, Loan, and Deposit Information

The Company services a diverse retail and commercial deposit base through its 69 branches. With over 215,000 accounts, the average deposit account balance was approximately $38,000 at December 31, 2024.

Deposit balances are summarized as follows: