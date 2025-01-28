Blueconduit Launches LSL Replacements Tool To Streamline Lead Service Line Replacement Planning

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New Esri-integrated software enables data-driven prioritization, planning, and tracking in compliance with the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI)

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BlueConduit, the leading provider of digital solutions for the water industry, today announced the launch of its latest software solution: Lead Service Line (LSL) Replacements. This powerful new tool builds on the company's data science expertise and empowers utilities and engineering firms to create optimized, data-driven LSL replacement strategies in compliance with the LCRI.“With the new LCRI deadline looming in 2027 and 10 years to replace all LSLs, water systems are under increasing pressure to develop comprehensive lead service line replacement strategies. LSL Replacements provides them with the tools they need to confidently prioritize and manage replacements based on their unique community needs. This approach saves money, streamlines operations, and supports data-driven decisionmaking within the tools and processes that water systems already use,” said Lorne Groe, CEO of BlueConduit.Delivered directly into Esri, LSL Replacements seamlessly and dynamically integrates a utility's service line inventory data with other critical datasets and asset management systems, making it easy to plan and track replacements in their data source-of-truth. The tool enables utilities to:--Generate LCRI-compliant replacement prioritization strategies--Visualize inventory data on an interactive map, along with other critical datasets including presence of children, Environmental Justice Index (EJI), demographic factors, and more--Cluster data into geographic locations such as street and census block,--Prioritize replacement clusters based on custom combinations of weighted data, using the datasets listed above--Plan for replacements directly in Esri and easily share data with asset management tools;--Track and report progress with dynamic dashboards and metrics.Gary Brown, Director/CEO of the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) and BlueConduit's design partner for LSL Replacements, states,“Detroit has been committed to replacing lead service lines, starting our work in 2018. In order to accelerate our pace of replacement and do it efficiently, we needed BlueConduit's tools to identify the most vulnerable neighborhoods first with a likely high density of existing lead service lines. Coupled with our team's use of ArcGIS for existing DWSD data, we now have the ability to prioritize replacements based on multiple factors, including the presence of children and environmental justice considerations, with the click of a button. This tool will enhance our ability to plan and execute our replacement program efficiently, effectively and while reducing the cost per house."LSL Replacements leverages BlueConduit's best-in-class AI and machine learning algorithms, enriched with critical datasets and offers data-driven prioritization and location grouping capabilities. This enables utilities to identify LSL replacement hot spots and prioritize replacements accordingly.BlueConduit will be highlighting its data-driven approach in an upcoming paper,“Best Practices for Data-Driven LSL Replacement Planning” as well as in a joint webinar with Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD), sponsored by Water Online, on April 1, 2025. More information about both of these upcoming resources will be available on BlueConduit's website in the coming weeks.

