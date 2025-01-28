(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Pixalate's data, AdExchange ranks No. 1 for mobile apps SPO in Brazil, as well as for web in Mexico London, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the H2 2024 Latin America Path Optimization Rankings for Programmatic Ad Sellers in Mexico and Brazil . This Pixalate report series ranks sell-side platforms (SSPs) across the web, and mobile apps, and Connected TV (CTV) according to their SPO Score in key global ad economies. Pixalate's SPO Score is a Seller Trust Index metric that uses the SupplyChain Object (SCO) to verify the volume of country-level ad impressions where the SSP is identified as an authorized direct ad seller in publishers' ads.txt or files. In addition to the Mexico and Brazil reports, Pixalate released SSP SPO rankings for the U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Israel, Ukraine, Netherlands, Germany, China, Japan, Singapore, and India. Pixalate's data science team analyzed programmatic advertising activity across 100+ billion global open programmatic advertising impressions in H2 2024 to compile the research in this series. Web SSP SPO Leaders in LATAM

Rank Mexico Brazil 1 Google AdExchange (99) MGID (95) 2 Seedtag (92) Google AdExchange (93) 3 Magnite (87) Magnite (92)

Table depicts the SSP and their respective SPO Score from the Q3 2024 Pixalate Seller Trust Index in a given country.

Download the reports to see the entire web SSP SPO leaders across LATAM, including the unique number of domains' files on which the SSP is listed as an authorized direct ad partner.

Mobile App SSP SPO Leaders in LATAM

Rank Mexico Brazil 1 Digital Turbine (95) Google AdExchange (96) 2 Verve (94) Digital Turbine (94) 3 InMobi (89) Verve (93)

Table depicts theSSP and their respective SPO Score from the Q3 2024 Pixalate Seller Trust Index in a given country.

Download the reports to see the entire mobile app SSP SPO leaders across LATAM, including the unique number of apps' files on which the SSP is listed as an authorized direct ad partner.

CTV SSP SPO Leaders in LATAM

Roku

Rank Mexico 1 Google AdExchange (99) 2 Xandr Monetize (81) 3 OpenX (72)

Table depicts the SSP and their respective SPO Score from the Q3 2024 Pixalate Seller Trust Index in a given country.

Samsung Smart TV

Rank Mexico 1 Xandr Monetize (99) 2 Google AdExchange (72) 3 Magnite (72)

Table depicts the SSP and their respective SPO Score from the Q3 2024 Pixalate Seller Trust Index in a given country.

Download the reports to see the entire CTV app SSP SPO leaders across LATAM, including the unique number of apps' files on which the SSP is listed as an authorized direct ad partner.

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT).

Disclaimer

The content of this press release and the Supply Path Optimization (SPO) Rankings for Supply-Side Platforms (SSPs) (the 'reports'), reflects Pixalate's opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.

