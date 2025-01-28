Jailed Ex-PM Khan’S Case Exposes Pakistan’S Military-Judicial Power Struggle

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A Pakistani court sentenced former Prime Imran Khan to 14 years in prison on January 17, 2025, for linked to a £190 million land deal. His wife, Bushra Bibi, received seven years.



The ruling deepened Pakistan's crisis, sparking domestic protests and international calls for his release. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party accused the of fabricating charges to sideline the ex-cricket star turned populist leader.



Prosecutors claimed Khan accepted land from tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain to launder funds seized by British authorities. PTI denied wrongdoing, calling the trial a“political witch-hunt.”



Negotiations between PTI and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government collapsed last week after officials refused to probe alleged military crackdowns on Khan's supporters. The stalemate reflects Pakistan 's struggle to balance judicial independence with military influence.



Analysts say the army seeks to curb Khan's popularity ahead of elections, fearing his return could destabilize their grip on power. Meanwhile, U.S. figures like Richard Grenell likened Khan's prosecution to Donald Trump's legal battles, framing both as attacks on anti-establishment leaders.



[arve url="" loop="true" autoplay="true" /]



Economic turmoil compounds the crisis. Inflation hit 38% last year, and foreign reserves dwindled to $3 billion, raising default risks. PTI's protests disrupted trade routes, costing businesses $250 million daily.



Overseas Pakistanis, who sent $32 billion in remittances in 2024, began boycotting transfers, worsening the cash crunch. Khan's legal team appealed the verdict, but observers doubt courts will overturn it.



The government also struggles to extradite Malik Riaz from the UAE , exposing elite impunity. With PTI vowing street protests and Sharif's coalition fractured, Pakistan faces prolonged instability.



The crisis underscores a clash between individual accountability and systemic overreach. While Khan's supporters demand freedom from perceived persecution, critics argue no leader should evade scrutiny. As Pakistan navigates this divide, its institutions-and global investors-watch closely.

MENAFN28012025007421016031ID1109140443