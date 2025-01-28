U.S. Consumer Confidence Slips Again As Economic Caution Grows

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Board reported a second consecutive monthly decline in US consumer confidence, with its dropping to 104.1 in January from December's revised 109.5, undershooting analyst forecasts of 105.8.



This marks the lowest reading since September 2024, reflecting growing unease about business conditions and markets despite resilient spending trends.



Consumers sharply downgraded their views of current economic realities, driving the Present Situation Index down 9.7 points to 134.3-the steepest fall in four months.



Only 18.4% rated business conditions as "good," down from 21% in December, while 16.8% called jobs "hard to get," up from 14.9%. The labor market assessment saw its first deterioration since September, with 33% describing jobs as "plentiful," down from 37.1%.



Future expectations edged lower but avoided recession territory, with the Expectations Index slipping 2.6 points to 83.9-remaining above the critical 80 threshold.



While 20.9% anticipated better business conditions ahead, down from 22.7%, recession fears held near historic lows at just 19.4%. Households earning over $125,000 led the confidence retreat, contrasting with gains among lower-income groups.



Beneath the headline numbers, consumers displayed pragmatic resilience. Average inflation expectations rose to 5.3% as price concerns persisted, while 51.4% braced for higher interest rates-aligning with Federal Reserve signals about slower rate cuts.



Yet spending remained robust, with December retail sales climbing 0.4% and Q3 2024 GDP growth holding at 3.1%. The confidence dip highlights a market-driven reality: individuals increasingly trust personal financial strategies over institutional assurances.



While short-term caution prevails, record-high expectations for family finances and stable stock market optimism suggest self-reliant adaptation to economic headwinds.



As consumers navigate tighter credit and shifting labor dynamics, their spending choices-not sentiment surveys-continue steering the economy's course.

