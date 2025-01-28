Donald Trump Urges PM Modi To Boost Defense Purchases From US And Ensure Fair Trade Relations

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald Trump, in a call with Prime Narendra Modi on Monday (January 27), highlighted key areas for strengthening US-India ties, focusing on defense procurement and trade. According to a White House readout, President emphasized the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment.

“The President emphasised the importance of India increasing its procurement of American-made security equipment and moving toward a fair bilateral trading relationship,” the statement from White House readout said.

Trade has been a recurring issue in US-India relations, and this conversation reiterated the goal of achieving a fair bilateral trade agreement that benefits both nations.

PM Modi's upcoming visit to the White House

The call also included discussions about Prime Minister Modi 's visit to the White House , underscoring the close ties between the two nations. Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit the White House later this year, further underscoring the strength of US-India ties.

Strengthening strategic partnerships

India's upcoming role as the host of the Quad Leaders' Summit later this year was also a key focus of the discussion.“Both leaders emphasized their commitment to advance the U.S.-India strategic partnership and the Indo-Pacific Quad partnership, with India hosting Quad Leaders for the first time later this year,” the readout stated.

PM Modi emphasises strong partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight in speaking with US President Donald Trump , congratulating him on his historic second term. The PM highlighted the commitment to a mutually beneficial partnership between India and the US, aimed at advancing the welfare of their people and fostering global peace, prosperity, and security.

Trump threatens tariffs on BRICS countries

Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on BRICS countries, including India .