CAF Hosts First Edition Of The International Economic Forum For Latin America, Caribbean 2025 In Panama

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

The International Economic Forum for Latin America and the Caribbean 2025: How to Return to the Path of Growth, will feature the participation of exhibitors from 15 countries, including high-level authorities from Latin American and Caribbean governments, multilateral organizations and business leaders.

PANAMA CITY, Panama, (CAF) – Development of Latin America and the Caribbean – will host the inaugural International Economic Forum for Latin America and the Caribbean on January 29 and 30 at the Panama Convention Centre. This high-level event will bring together global and regional leaders to discuss and formulate strategies to promote sustainable economic growth and the well-being of people from Latin America and the Caribbean.

The forum, which will serve as a meeting place between the private sector, government authorities and multi-lateral organisations, will have as its main objective to identify and promote innovative strategies that strengthen institutions, promote innovation and digitalisation, advance the transition to green energy, develop strategic infrastructure and generate inclusive opportunities for all. These initiatives are critical to overcoming current obstacles and creating a more dynamic and resilient economic environment.

“Latin America and the Caribbean has the potential to become a region of global solutions to the great challenges of development, but at the same time it must achieve sustained and inclusive growth and address its structural problems, such as inequalities, low productivity or poverty reduction. This Forum will be a key step towards these goals, as it will outline concrete action plans to improve the quality of life and create a fairer, more resilient and sustainable economy,” said Sergio Díaz-Granados, CAF's executive president.

Several global leaders will participate in the forum, including Sergio Díaz-Granados, executive president of CAF; Rebeca Grynspan, secretary-general of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development; Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, World Bank vice president for the Latin America and Caribbean region; Gaston Browne, prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda who will also deliver a keynote address; several ministers of finance and public finance officials from the Caribbean, among others.

Keynote addresses will be delivered by Mateo Renzi, former prime minister of Italy; Helle Thorning-Schmidt, former prime minister of Denmark.

Caribbean experts will also participate in key discussions, including Shaun Rampersad, CEO Ramps Logistics and Francine Baron, former minister of foreign affairs of Dominica and former CEO Climate Resilience Execution Agency of Dominica (CREAD).

Context

Latin America and the Caribbean faces structural challenges that have limited its economic and social growth for decades. Despite having vast natural resources, a young and enterprising population, and enviable energy potential, the region continues to face low growth and high inequality. The forum will address how the region can achieve inclusive and sustainable economic growth in the coming years.

During the two-day event, a series of sessions will be held that will include panel discussions, keynotes, and collaborative workshops. These activities will allow participants to explore in depth the challenges and opportunities of the region, promoting constructive dialogue and the exchange of innovative ideas.

Sessions



Economic Outlook 2025. Experts will analyse the economic situation of Latin America and the Caribbean for the year 2025.

Elevating Latin America and the Caribbean's presence in the global market. Strategies for an effective internationalisation of the region.

Circular economy in urban solid waste management in Latin America and the Caribbean. Focus on sustainable practices and their impact on the region.

Hay Festival: Imagine and innovate. Ideas that contribute to sustainable development.

How to return to the path of growth in the region? Analysis and proposals to boost economic growth.

Wealth and energy transition in Latin America and the Caribbean. Exploring the role of renewable resources and energies.

Capital with Purpose: The New Era of Philanthropy and Impact Investing. New trends in investments that generate social and environmental impact.

Connections that transform: Air connectivity for sustainable regional development. The importance of connectivity for regional growth.

Between Cali and Belém. The role of the private sector and philanthropy in closing the climate and biodiversity finance gap.

Perspectives on the development of LAC. A vision for the future development of the region.

Start your mind: Companies and entrepreneurs, the engine of a sustainable future. How entrepreneurship drives sustainable development in the region.

Connecting Latin America and the Caribbean. The role of ports and logistics in the triple transition: green, digital and energy.

Technology to close financial inclusion gaps: challenges and opportunities. How technology can facilitate financial inclusion in the region.

The voice of businessmen and entrepreneurs: Challenges and commitments of the private sector. Analysis of the challenges and commitments of the private sector in the region.

Boosting productivity, decent work, and sustained growth: keys to reducing poverty in LAC. Strategies to increase productivity and improve working conditions.

Infrastructure for competitiveness: the railway as an engine of sustainable development and regional integration. Analysis of railway infrastructure as key to competitiveness and sustainability in the region.

Job training – employability – productivity: How to develop job skills, improve employability and boost productivity in Latin America and the Caribbean? Proposals and strategies to improve employability and productivity in the region.

Food security and sustainability. Transforming food challenges into development opportunities for Latin America.

Fireside chat: Nothing about us without us. Women in decision-making areas on the growth and development of LAC. Artificial intelligence and innovation for urban productivity. The challenge of resilience and how AI can improve productivity in cities.

Latin America and the Caribbean has an opportunity to establish a path of inclusive and sustainable growth. Through collaboration and the exchange of ideas in this forum, leaders in the region can work together to create a more just, resilient, and prosperous economy.

The event will be live-streamed .

The post CAF hosts first edition of the International Economic Forum for Latin America, Caribbean 2025 in Panama appeared first on Caribbean News Global .