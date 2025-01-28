Global Far Right Threatens Survival Of Western Democracy Warns Book By Expert Who Predicted It 15 Years Ago

MENAFN - Pressat) An award-winning systems expert who predicted the global rise of the far-right 15 years ago is launching a shocking new explaining the meteoric rise of right-wing extremism and its takeover of from the US, to many in Europe - and its imminent threat to the UK, Germany, France and beyond.The new book, ALT REICH: THE WAR TO DESTROY THE WEST FROM WITHIN, reveals for the first time how over the last 100 years white supremacists and eugenicists have attempted to break their fascist ideas and goals into the mainstream. Donald Trump's attack on diversity programmes, civil rights and 'wokeism', the book shows, is a direct result of the stealth influence of these dangerous ideas inspired by Nazi eugenics.Authored by British investigative journalist Dr Nafeez Ahmed who has twice been featured in the Evening Standard's list of the top 1,000 most influential Londoners, ALT REICH shows that far-right groups are being supercharged by a new billionaire technology oligarchy. They are on the cusp of tearing down the postwar architecture that has maintained peace in Europe for the last 80 years - unless citizens wake up."My new book explains for the first time how over the last 100 years, Nazi eugenics has from behind-the-scenes increasingly influenced the thinking and policies of mainstream institutions", said author Dr Ahmed. "The far-right is fighting a new kind of network war from inside the West, egged on by tech bros and tyrants from Elon Musk to Vladimir Putin. From the Capitol Hill insurrection to the UK's far-right riots they now have the power to spark anti-democracy insurgencies."ALT REICH has just been released, shooting up the Amazon bestseller ranks to No. 1 in Government and Political Parties in the first week.ALT REICH is being officially launched at the Frontline Club in London, Paddington, 31 January at 6.30pm. Dr Nafeez Ahmed will be joined by special guests Brendan Cox, founder of the Together Coalition whose wife Jo Cox MP was murdered by a neo-Nazi in 2016, and Naz Shah MP, former Shadow Minister for Crime Reduction.

For more information go to



Selected praise for ALT REICH

"Powerful insight into the international far-right" Nick Lowles, HOPE note hate

"This superb book by one of Britain's finest journalists could scarcely be more relevant, revealing or important" Peter Oborne, former Telegraph chief political commentator



“To understand the extent of the danger our democracies now face, this is an essential read” Brendan Cox