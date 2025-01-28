عربي


People's Conference, Apni Party Call For United Struggle To Restore J & K Statehood

1/28/2025 3:15:59 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- People's conference chief Sajad Gani Lone and Apni Party supremo Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday highlighted the need for a united struggle for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Shiv Sena (UBT) also demanded an end to the dual-power system and advocated for an immediate return of statehood.

“Statehood is very important and we should all strive together to get it back. Without statehood, we have no existence,” Lone, a former Minister and the incumbent Handwara MLA, told reporters.

Asked for an opinion on the 100 days of the National Conference-led government, he said,“I do not want to sound critical but look at its manifesto and compare it with these 100 days in power. It has done nothing promised in the manifesto.”

Referring to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, the People's Conference chief said he was holding 20 portfolios and it was not possible for anyone to run such a large number of departments.

People Of J&K Will Continue To Seek Restoration Of Statehood: CM Omar Statehood Dilemma

“Under Union Territory status, he is supposed to have about eight ministers but his Cabinet is below that strength,” he said and added that the National Conference had promised to fulfil several promises immediately after taking power but not a single one was kept.

In a separate interaction with reporters, Bukhari said 100 days were not enough to judge a government.

“It is doing its best and so it is premature to make a comment on if it has succeeded (in implementing the manifesto promises). Making a comment on the National Conference government's performance will be unfair on it as well as the people,” he said.

Asked about his party's stance on statehood, the former minister asked who was against the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

“It (statehood) should be restored immediately... Delhi is making a lot of promises but it feels a struggle is required to press for the demand, otherwise it will not come easily as some people think,” Bukhari said.

He was apparently referring to the chief minister, who has repeatedly said he was hopeful that the Centre could restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood soon.

Manish Sahni, the Jammu and Kashmir chief of the Shiv Sena (UBT), also urged the Centre to end the lieutenant governor's rule by restoring full statehood.

“Jammu is being affected the most by the dual-power system as terrorists and criminal gangs have spread their activities to the region. The lieutenant governor's rule should have ended after the formation of the government,” he said.

Lone also opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and said religious matters were above Parliament and the issue should be left to the Muslim community to deal with, according to their beliefs.

He also said the implementation of a uniform civil code in BJP-governed Uttarakhand was not in good taste.

“We have respect for all religions and the government should not do something that will force the people to go against their religion,” he added.

Kashmir Observer

