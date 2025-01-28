عربي


Crown Princes Condoles With Saudi King Over Prince Demise


1/28/2025 3:06:16 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing sincere condolences over the passing away of late Prince Mohammad bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.
His Highness prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon the deceased, an Amiri Diwan statement said. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

