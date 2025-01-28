Crown Princes Condoles With Saudi King Over Prince Demise

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent a cable of condolences to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing sincere condolences over the passing away of late Prince Mohammad bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. His Highness prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy upon the deceased, an Amiri Diwan statement said. (end) onm

