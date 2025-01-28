Kuwait PM Condoles With Saudi King Over Prince Demise

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 28 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, sent a cable of condolences to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing sincere condolences over the passing away of late Prince Mohammad bin Fahad bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud. (end) onm

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.