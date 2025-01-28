Oral Mucositis Market To Expand Significantly By 2034, States Delveinsight Report

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Oral Mucositis Forecast

DelveInsight's Oral Mucositis Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / --

The Oral Mucositis market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Oral Mucositis pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Oral Mucositis market dynamics.

DelveInsight's“Oral Mucositis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Oral Mucositis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Oral Mucositis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Oral Mucositis Market Report:

.The Oral Mucositis market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

.In May 2024, Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases that currently lack effective options. Our Specialized BioTherapeutics division is advancing HyBryteTM (SGX301 or synthetic hypericin sodium), a novel photodynamic therapy that uses safe visible light to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). Following the successful completion of the second Phase 3 study, we plan to seek regulatory approvals for potential global commercialization. Additionally, this division is working on expanding the use of synthetic hypericin (SGX302) for psoriasis, our first-in-class innate defense regulator (IDR) technology, dusquetide (SGX942) for treating inflammatory diseases such as oral mucositis in head and neck cancer, and SGX945 for Behçet's Disease.

.Increasing Incidence of cancer and emerging therapies, will fuel the Oral Mucositis market

.Oral mucositis refers to erythematous and ulcerative lesions of the oral mucosa observed in patients with cancer being treated with chemotherapy, and/or with radiation therapy to fields involving the oral cavity

.According to Claudio et al., about 40% of the patients treated with chemotherapy develop

.mucositis; this percentage rises to about 90% for head and neck cancer patients (HNC) treated with both chemo- and radiotherapy

.According to the analysis, the prevalence of oral mucositis ranges from 30% to 40% among the general cancer patient population.

.Key Oral Mucositis Companies: Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Galera Therapeutics, EpicentRx, Galera Therapeutics, Inc., Soligenix, Monopar Therapeutics, MitoImmune Therapeutics, and others

.Key Oral Mucositis Therapies: KEPIVANCE (palifermin), Avasopasem manganese (GC4419), RRx-001, Avasopasem Manganese (GC4419), SGX942, Validive (Clonidine HCl), MIT-001, and others

.The Oral Mucositis epidemiology based on gender analyzed that a significantly greater risk of OM has been found in women than in men (86% vs. 60%), and their Oral Mucositis generally is more severe and lasts longer

Oral Mucositis Overview

Oral Mucositis is a painful inflammatory condition affecting the mucous membranes inside the mouth. It commonly occurs in patients undergoing cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy, which can damage the rapidly dividing cells of the oral lining. Symptoms include soreness, ulcers, and difficulty eating or swallowing, significantly impacting a patient's quality of life. Management typically involves pain relief, maintaining oral hygiene, and, in some cases, medications to promote healing and prevent infections. Early recognition and intervention are crucial to mitigate the severity of this condition and improve patient outcomes.

Oral Mucositis Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Oral Mucositis Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Oral Mucositis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Oral Mucositis

.Prevalent Cases of Oral Mucositis by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Oral Mucositis

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Oral Mucositis

Oral Mucositis Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Oral Mucositis market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Oral Mucositis market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Oral Mucositis Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Oral Mucositis Therapies and Key Companies

.KEPIVANCE (palifermin): Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

.Avasopasem manganese (GC4419): Galera Therapeutics

.RRx-001: EpicentRx

.Avasopasem Manganese (GC4419): Galera Therapeutics, Inc.

.SGX942: Soligenix

.Validive (Clonidine HCl): Monopar Therapeutics

.MIT-001: MitoImmune Therapeutics

Scope of the Oral Mucositis Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Oral Mucositis Companies: Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Galera Therapeutics, EpicentRx, Galera Therapeutics, Inc., Soligenix, Monopar Therapeutics, MitoImmune Therapeutics, and others

.Key Oral Mucositis Therapies: KEPIVANCE (palifermin), Avasopasem manganese (GC4419), RRx-001, Avasopasem Manganese (GC4419), SGX942, Validive (Clonidine HCl), MIT-001, and others

.Oral Mucositis Therapeutic Assessment: Oral Mucositis current marketed and Oral Mucositis emerging therapies

.Oral Mucositis Market Dynamics: Oral Mucositis market drivers and Oral Mucositis market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Oral Mucositis Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Oral Mucositis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Oral Mucositis Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Oral Mucositis

3. SWOT analysis of Oral Mucositis

4. Oral Mucositis Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Oral Mucositis Market Overview at a Glance

6. Oral Mucositis Disease Background and Overview

7. Oral Mucositis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Oral Mucositis

9. Oral Mucositis Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Oral Mucositis Unmet Needs

11. Oral Mucositis Emerging Therapies

12. Oral Mucositis Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Oral Mucositis Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Oral Mucositis Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Oral Mucositis Market Drivers

16. Oral Mucositis Market Barriers

17. Oral Mucositis Appendix

18. Oral Mucositis Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

