ALL POINTS RECEIVES CMMC LEVEL 2 CERTIFICATION FROM DEPT OF DEFENSE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

All Points Receives CMMC Level 2 Certification

- All Points CEO Phil Monkress

MERRITT ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- All Points Logistics, LLC (All Points), a defense and aerospace government contractor, is proud to announce that it has successfully passed the Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessment Program (JSVAP) and achieved a Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2 Final (C3PAO) certification with a validity period of three (3) years.

The CMMC program, established by the Department of Defense (DoD), is designed to ensure members of the defense industrial base implement robust cybersecurity practices. All Points was awarded the Level 2 (High) certification by the Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC) after participating in the Defense Contract Management Agency's (DCMA) JSVAP. By attaining CMMC Level 2 (High) certification, All Points has demonstrated adherence to stringent security controls and procedures, enabling the company to safeguard Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) throughout the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) supply chain.

“Achieving CMMC 2.0 Level is a testament to our company's unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest cybersecurity standards and protecting sensitive government information,” said All Points CEO Phil Monkress.“We are proud of our IT team for their hard work and diligence, and we look forward to leveraging this certification to better serve our customers within the Department of Defense.”

With this certification in place, All Points is well-positioned to expand its work with government agencies who are poised to adopt the DoD's cybersecurity protocols. Moreover, it reaffirms the company's commitment to continuously improving its security posture, bolstering resilience against emerging cyber threats and delivering trusted solutions to customers.

For more information about All Point's CMMC Level 2 (High) certification or to learn how our solutions can support your organization, please visit us at href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">allpointsllc for information.

ABOUT ALL POINTS LOGISTICS:

Established in 1997 as a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB), All Points Logistics has operations in 26 states and has grown into a leading solution provider to a diverse array of government and commercial customers. All Points offers development and systems integration in mission- critical domains such as space, defense and cyber. Our dedicated and diverse team has award-winning expertise in software development, IT services, modeling and simulation, integrated logistics, and other specialties. For more information, visit allpointsllc.

John Hall

All Points Logistics LLC

+1 256-963-0100

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.