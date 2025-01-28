Gold Stabilizes After Yesterday's Decline, Amid Tariff Threats And Fed Meeting Anticipation

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas releases commentary from Hassan Fawaz Chairman & Founder of GivTrade.

Gold markets were relatively stable today after declining over 1% yesterday. Market sentiment has been affected by US President Donald Trump's recent trade tariff threats, which have sparked concerns over their potential economic impact. These concerns could drive investors toward safe-haven assets like gold. In this regard, the metal could continue to find support from heightened economic uncertainty surrounding Trump's second term and future policy announcements. Over the long term, gold could also continue to find strength in the sustained demand from central banks.

At the same time, investors are closely monitoring the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting. While the central bank is expected to maintain interest rates unchanged, market participants are particularly interested in Fed Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech, where he could address President Trump's calls for interest rate cuts and potentially hint at the next steps in monetary policy. Trump's potentially inflationary policies could prompt the Fed to maintain elevated rates for longer, which could weigh on gold.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: disclaimer and disclosure info

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.