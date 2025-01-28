Covr Acquires Data IQ To Expand Analytics Capabilities Of Its Workforce Management Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The merger combines Covr's expertise in workforce management with Data IQ's powerful data capabilities to create a unified for skilled nursing facilities to drive better performance.

LINDON, Utah, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Covr , a workforce management platform built by operators in post-acute care, announced today the of Data IQ , a provider of business intelligence solutions for skilled nursing. With the acquisition, Covr expanded its analytics offerings to become the only scheduling system incorporating EMR, payroll, and accounting integrations.

Derek Gay, President of Data IQ, interviews Gary Blake, Co-Founder and CEO of Creative Solutions in Healthcare

Covr and Data IQ announce merger.

Continue Reading

"Covr's goal is to help post-acute care facilities build healthy, sustainable businesses through tools that streamline staff management and give visibility into key metrics so they can adapt quickly to shifting needs," said Tanner Thompson, CEO and Co-Founder of Covr. "Data IQ's analytics platform was a natural value-add, and we're excited to offer deep, cross-facility analytics to current Covr users."

Derek Gay, managing partner of Data IQ, will continue to lead Data IQ operations. Derek co-founded Data IQ to meet his needs as a senior living facility financial analyst.

"Operators struggle to access up-to-date data across every facility. The data is often fragmented, requires manual pulls, and is typically 7+ days old. With Data IQ, operators access operational, clinical, and financial data across every facility in a single dashboard. We're thrilled to merge our analytics capabilities with Covr's scheduling tools, so facilities can better optimize their workforce."

Current Covr and Data IQ users will continue to receive the same services and have the opportunity to access additional tools. Creative Solutions in Healthcare, an operator with 168 long–term care communities throughout Texas, is the first customer to adopt both products across its entire network.

"We are beyond excited to promote and recommend both COVR and Data IQ," said Gary Blake, CEO of Creative Solutions in Healthcare. "We use both products and have been extremely impressed with how quickly they've been embraced across our organization. These solutions have significantly improved our orientation process, boosting staff retention and communication. Data IQ, in particular, has been instrumental in providing key insights that drive clinical and operational efficiencies. Our goal is to give our team the best experience of their careers, and with COVR and Data IQ, we now offer a comprehensive view of the efficient, timely care we deliver to our residents and staff."

About Covr: Covr is a workforce management tool built for the long-term/post-acute care industry. Its robust scheduling, analytics, communication, and agency management platform helps facilities remain compliant, reduce costs, and deliver quality care. Built by owners and operators of long-term care facilities, Covr's mission is to give time back to caregivers so that they can give more care.

About Data IQ: Since 2018, Data IQ has provided secure, data-driven solutions to long-term care operators to uncover operational, clinical, and financial inefficiencies that would otherwise go undetected. Built by owners and operators of long-term care facilities, Data IQ services over 1,000 long-term care facilities.

Contact:

Christina Sanders

2085631448

[email protected]

SOURCE Covr

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED