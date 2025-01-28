Rimini Street To Report Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results On February 27, 2025

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Rimini Street, (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support and innovation solutions, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software, today announced it will report after close on February 27, 2025. The company will host a call and webcast on that date to discuss the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 results and the 2025 outlook at 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific time.

A live webcast of the event will be available on Rimini Street's Investor Relations site via the Rimini Street IR events link and directly via the webcast link . Dial-in participants can access the conference by dialing 1-800-836-8184.

A replay of the webcast will be available for one year following the event.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000® Company, is a global provider of end-to-end enterprise software support and innovation solutions and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of unified solutions to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize enterprise application, database, and technology software. The Company has signed thousands of contracts with Fortune Global 100, Fortune 500, midmarket, public sector and government organizations who selected Rimini Street as their trusted, proven mission-critical enterprise software solutions provider and achieved better operational outcomes, realized billions of US dollars in savings and funded AI and other innovation investments. To learn more, please visit , and connect with Rimini Street on X , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn . (IR-RMNI)

