Salute To Expand Its European Operations With The Strategic Acquisition Of Keysource Group

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Upon closing of the transaction, Salute's EMEA presence will expand to a workforce of more than 500 talented professionals, including 130 new Keysource employees. This will strengthen Salute's ability to address the rising demand for AI-driven infrastructure and deliver scalable and sustainable advisory solutions to global customers.

Erich Sanchack, CEO of Salute, endorses this exciting transaction:

"The acquisition of Keysource Group and its range of advisory services will strengthen our ability to support the rapid change in advanced technology such as AI, for data centre operations across Europe. While we already have a strong team providing technical design, build and operations advice in the Americas, we sought out the opportunity to enhance our EMEA operations. The exceptional talent and expertise that Keysource brings align perfectly with Salute's mission to better serve our customers on the ground in all regions."

Key benefits of this acquisition include:



European expansion : Increases Salute's workforce in Europe to 500+ employees, establishing critical mass for operations in the EMEA region. Upon closing, Salute's workforce will consist of over 1,800 employees worldwide.

Enhanced capabilities : Boosts expertise in advisory services such as energy optimisation, sustainability and AI readiness. Market differentiation : Adds complementary services that enhance Salute's integrated lifecycle offerings for data centre owners, operators, and investors.

Closing of this acquisition is expected at the beginning of Q2 2025. This transaction follows Salute's recent series of strategic hires and internal promotions, reflecting the company's focus on investing in talent and enhancing service capabilities to support our global customer base.

About Salute

Founded in 2013, Salute is a leading provider of integrated lifecycle services for data centres, operating in over 102 markets with 12 global offices and a workforce of more than 1,700 employees. The company delivers comprehensive solutions for hyperscale, cloud, colocation, and edge facilities, with a strong focus on sustainability and talent development.

About Keysource Group

Keysource is a recognised leader in sustainable data centre solutions and advisory services. With decades of experience, Keysource supports the data centre industry in achieving operational efficiency, sustainability, and innovation across the entire facility lifecycle.

