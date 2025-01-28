Nayya And Workday Announce Strategic Partnership To Deliver AI-Powered Health And Wealth Benefits Experiences For Employees

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nayya, the leading source connecting Americans' and wealth data to deliver personalized guidance, today announced a strategic partnership with Workday, (NASDAQ: WDAY ), a leading provider of solutions to help organizations manage their people and money, to help employees maximize their health and benefits. Through this strategic partnership, Nayya and Workday will set an standard in powering health and wealth decisions through Built on Workday – a program tha empowers Workday partners to build, manage, and deploy apps on the Workday platform.

By leveraging information spread across millions of data points, Nayya intelligently recommends the best health and wealth decisions for employees. Nayya will combine its advanced data integration and analytics capabilities through Built on Workday to build apps to seamlessly provide better utilization, better outcomes, and better ROI for employers and employees.

Nayya, also a Workday Ventures portfolio company, will create apps focused on personalized benefits selection (Choose), year-long benefits support and engagement (Use), streamlined claims management (Claims), and tailored retirement and leave planning (Retirement and Leave). With this partnership, Nayya will be the first U.S. benefits technology provider to build on Built on Workday.

"Nayya is transforming the benefits experience by providing employees with the personalized guidance needed to make better, more informed decisions about their health and financial wellness," said Mark David, vice president of partner innovation, Workday. "Nayya is a true innovator in this space and by integrating Nayya's platform into Built on Workday, we will empower organizations to deliver a differentiated employee experience and drive better business results."

"This partnership is a defining moment for Nayya and consumers everywhere," said Sina Chehrazi, CEO, Nayya. "Over $3 trillion is spent annually on employee health and wealth, and up until now, nobody has optimized that spend. Through our benefits guidance platform and Built on Workday, we're able to potentially match tens of millions of employees with the solutions that help them thrive and ensure they engage with them at key moments to deliver optimal outcomes and ROI. Together, Nayya and Workday will transform the employee benefits experience-making it seamless, intuitive, and impactful when it matters most."

The Built on Workday applications will be available to all Workday partners and customers via Workday Marketplace , with a growing waitlist of employers eager to leverage the technology.

For more information about Nayya and its partnership with Workday, visit nayya .

About Nayya:

Founded in 2019, Nayya is on a mission to connect people's most important information, so they can thrive in their health and wealth. Powered by AI, Nayya's platform transforms complex benefits experiences into intuitive, seamless, and ongoing interactions-meeting people's real-world needs. As a trusted platform to leading employers, Nayya unlocks long-term value through helping employees live more resilient lives. Backed by ICONIQ, Felicis Ventures, Workday Ventures, MetLife Ventures, and ADP Ventures, Nayya is ushering in the future of health and wealth for all. Learn more at .

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Nayya

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED