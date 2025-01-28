King, US Secretary Of State Discuss Regional Developments
1/28/2025 2:12:27 PM
AMMAN - his majesty King Abdullah and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in a phone call on Monday, discussed the latest developments in the region and ways to enhance regional security and stability, according to a Royal Court statement.
The call also covered means to strengthen the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States, as well as keenness to maintain coordination and consultation on various issues, the statement said.
