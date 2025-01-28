Minister Meets Representatives Of International Institutions To Discuss Media

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - of Communication Mohammed Momani on Tuesday met with representatives from international organisations and donor agencies focused on development.

The meeting, held at the ministry's headquarters, is part of an ongoing series of consultations with media stakeholders aimed at advancing Jordan's media landscape, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Momani, who is also the official government spokesperson, reiterated Jordan's commitment to fostering a diverse media environment while upholding responsible media freedom.

"Jordan values the role of media in delivering information and fostering knowledge," he said, emphasising that media freedom must align with national laws, societal values, and core principles.

The minister also presented the ministry's three-phase strategy for the future of Jordan's media sector. The first phase, now completed, involved a series of consultative meetings with key media stakeholders to identify key challenges.

The second phase will focus on creating specialised working groups within the media industry to propose practical solutions.

These recommendations will feed into the third phase, which will result in the release of a comprehensive media vision document, including actionable strategies and implementation plans, with the final vision set to be unveiled by mid-2025.

International partners stressed the importance of the upcoming media vision, describing it as a crucial step toward strengthening Jordan's media sector.

They also stressed the need to adopt innovative tools and strategies to navigate the rapidly changing digital and technological landscape.

Participants also highlighted the need for cooperative programmes between the ministry and international partners, aligned with the goals of the media vision.

A key priority identified was the training of a new generation of media professionals equipped with advanced skills, including proficiency in artificial intelligence, to meet the demands of modern media and communication.