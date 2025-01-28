ENCAVIS: Delisting of ENCAVIS AG shares from Frankfurt stock exchange takes effect at the end of 31 January 2025

EQS-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Delisting/Delisting

Delisting of ENCAVIS AG shares from Frankfurt takes effect at the end of 31 January 2025

Delisting of ENCAVIS AG shares from Frankfurt Stock Exchange takes effect at the end of 31 January 2025



Hamburg, 28 January 2025 – The Frankfurt Stock Exchange has informed ENCAVIS AG (“ Encavis ” or the“ Company ”) on 28 January 2025 that it is granting the Company's application for the revocation of the admission of Encavis shares to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (General Standard) and in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard).



Previously, on 8 January 2025, the Hamburg Stock Exchange had already approved the Company's parallel application for the revocation of the Encavis shares for trading on the regulated market of the Hamburg Stock Exchange. As per the Company's applications, the delisting from the regulated markets of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Hamburg Stock Exchange will both take effect at the end of 31 January 2025. Thereafter, i.e., from 1 February 2025, the Encavis shares can no longer be traded on the regulated market.





About ENCAVIS:

The Encavis AG (ISIN: DE0006095003; ticker symbol: ECV) is a producer of electricity from Renewable Energies. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates (onshore) wind farms and solar parks in twelve European countries. The plants for sustainable energy production generate stable yields through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The Encavis Group's total generation capacity currently adds up to around 3.7 gigawatts (GW), of which around 2.4 GW belong to the Encavis AG, which corresponds to a total saving of around 0.8 million tonnes of CO2 per year stand-alone for the Encavis AG. In addition, the Group currently has more than 1.3 GW of capacity under construction, of which around 900 MW are own assets.



Within the Encavis Group, Encavis Asset Management AG offers fund services to institutional investors. Another Group member company is Stern Energy S.p.A., based in Parma, Italy, a specialised provider of technical services for the installation, operation, maintenance, revamping and repowering of photovoltaic systems across Europe.



ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as of the UN PRI network. Encavis AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been awarded by two of the world's leading ESG rating agencies. MSCI ESG Ratings awarded the corporate ESG performance with their“AA” level and ISS ESG with their“Prime” label (A-), the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) with its Climate Score“B” and Sustainalytics with its“low risk” ESG risk rating.







