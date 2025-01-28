DATAGROUP Publishes Audited Consolidated financial Statements 2023/2024 – Dividend Proposal of EUR 1.00 per Share

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Dividend/Annual Report

DATAGROUP Publishes Audited Consolidated Statements 2023/2024 – Dividend Proposal of EUR 1.00 per Share

Good preliminary figures at the upper end of the forecast fully confirmed

Management's dividend proposal of EUR 1.00 per share (previous year: EUR 1.50 per share) Continued good order intake in CORBOX core business, company guidance will be published as usual at the Annual General Meeting on March 18, 2025 Pliezhausen, January 28, 2025 - DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) today publishes the audited consolidated financial statements for financial year 2023/2024, confirming the preliminary fiscal year figures already published on November 21, 2024. DATAGROUP generated revenue growth of 6.0 % to EUR 527.6m in financial year 2023/2024 and thus reached the upper end of the guidance (EUR 510-530m). This sales growth includes the sales contributions of the three companies acquired in the 2023/2024 financial year: conplus, iT Total and ISC Innovative Systems Consulting organic sales growth of around 1% was in line with planning. The operating result also reached the upper end of the forecast with EBITDA of EUR 80.4m (guidance: EUR 77-81m) and EBIT of EUR 45.8m (guidance: EUR 43-46m) despite investments in the three future fields of cyber security, AI and cloud, which had a negative impact on earnings in the 2023/2024 financial year as planned. "The revenue increase in financial year 2023/2024 reflects the benefits of our growth strategy. The continuous expansion of our competencies in future-oriented technology fields will continue to position us as a reliable partner for our customers and as an attractive investment", explains Andreas Baresel, CEO of DATAGROUP. At EUR 26.1m, net profit for the year was below the previous year's figure (EUR 28.3m) due to higher borrowing costs. Earnings per share therefore amounted to EUR 3.13 compared to EUR 3.39 in the previous year. Further details can be found in the audited consolidated financial statements at . Management's dividend proposal of EUR 1.00 per share (previous year: EUR 1.50 per share) On the basis of the figures presented and in view of the share buyback program that has already been implemented, under which shares worth EUR 2.1m were bought back, the Supervisory Board and the Management Board of DATAGROUP SE have decided to propose a dividend of EUR 1.00 per share (previous year: EUR 1.50 per share) to the Annual General Meeting to be held on March 18, 2025. This corresponds to a total dividend payout of EUR 8.3m (previous year EUR 12.5m). The proposed dividend plus the value of the the 50,756 shares bought back at the end of 2024 at a total value of EUR 2.14m is therefore in line with DATAGROUP's historical distribution policy, which provides for a payout ratio of around 40 % of net income. Incoming orders in CORBOX core business remain good In total, new customer orders and contract expansions through cross-selling and upselling totaling around EUR 50m in future annual revenue were achieved in the past financial year. CORBOX's business remains robust in the current financial year 2024/2025, which is why the management is confident about the further course of the financial year: "Our strength continues to lie in our CORBOX core business, which also impressed with a pleasing increase in customers in the 2023/2024 financial year. These figures confirm the high added value that our services create for companies of all sizes," says Baresel. The specific outlook for the current financial year 2024/2025 will be announced at the Annual General Meeting on March 18, 2025 The audited consolidated financial statements 2023/2024 are available on the DATAGROUP website at . About DATAGROUP DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its“buy and turn around” and its“buy and build” strategy.

