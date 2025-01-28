Radio City Reports A Robust Q3FY25: PAT Grows By 27% To Rs. 6 Cr Revenue Grows By 8% To Rs. 65 Cr EBITDA Grows By 15% To Rs. 18 Cr

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Broadcast Limited (MBL) , India's 1st Private FM Radio Broadcaster, has reported its Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Key Highlights – Q3FY25:



Adjusted PAT at Rs. 6 Crore; 27% Growth YOY

Revenue of Rs. 65 Crore; 8% Growth YOY EBITDA at Rs. 18 Crore; 15% Growth YOY

Commenting on the results Mr. Shailesh Gupta, Director, Music Broadcast Limited (MBL) , said,“I am delighted to share our company's performance for Q3 & 9MFY25. For the quarter, revenue grew 8% YoY to Rs. 65 crores, while EBITDA growth outperformed topline growth and surged 15% to Rs. 18 crores on the back of innovative solutions and integrated offerings created for clients. Over the nine-month period, revenue increased by 8% YoY to Rs. 180 crores, with EBITDA rising 7% to Rs. 43 crores with an EBITDA margin of 24%.

We successfully maintained our 19% market share, reflecting the trust that our customers place in us, and we continue to our commitment on executing diverse strategies that strengthen our position in the radio industry.

Our digital business has achieved an impressive 53% year-on-year growth, highlighting our strategic emphasis on content creation, distribution, and audience engagement. This strong performance positions us well to navigate and capitalize on the evolving media landscape.

We are proud that Radio City remains the preferred choice for advertisers, with 40% of the industry's client base choosing our platform. Additionally, 33% of newly acquired clients in the radio sector have opted for Radio City for their advertising needs. This achievement highlights the strength of our brand and the effectiveness of our marketing strategies in delivering exceptional value.

As we look ahead, we remain committed to driving sustainable growth and creating value for our stakeholders. Our focus on innovation and agility will enable us to seize emerging opportunities and navigate challenges in this dynamic landscape.”

About Music Broadcast Limited

Radio City, a subsidiary of Jagran Prakashan Ltd. under Music Broadcast Limited (MBL), is India's first private FM radio broadcaster with over two decades of experience. With 39 stations across 12 states and 1 Union Territory, Radio City reaches 62% of India's FM population, engaging 69 million weekly listeners (Source: AZ Research 2019). Its digital presence extends through .

Driven by its brand philosophy“Rag Rag Mein Daude City,” Radio City has pioneered unique and impactful content that resonates with city pride. The launch of #CityKiNayiVibe aims to connect with Gen Z through a fresh, modern sound. Popular IPs like 'Babber Sher,' 'Joke Studio,' and 'Love Guru' have become listener favourites. The station also champions independent music with the 'Radio City Freedom Awards' and provides a platform for emerging talent through 'Radio City Super Singer,' the first radio singing talent hunt, ongoing for 16 years. Additionally, 'Radio City Business Titans' was introduced in 2022 to honour excellence in Indian businesses.

Radio City has embraced 'Radigitalization,' integrating radio with digital technology for a seamless experience. This includes AI-driven RJ Sia, who offers personalized, dynamic content, and RC Studio, a 24/7 video channel that blends video and audio, expanding Radio City's reach and engagement. Radio City launched Muzartdisco, India's first one-stop platform empowering independent artists with 360-degree career opportunities and global visibility, while also introduced SMINCO, an automated influencer marketing platform redefining digital brand engagement.

Radio City has earned over 217 awards from prestigious platforms such as New York Festivals, ACEF Global, and India Radio Forum. In 2022, Music Broadcast Limited received 'India's Best Company of the Year 2022' from Berkshire Media. Radio City has consistently ranked as a top workplace in the Great Place To Work survey. In 2024, it was named the 7th Best Workplace in India and the Best Workplace for Millennials, while ranking 33rd in Asia and 1st in the Media sector. Previously, Radio City was recognized among India's Top 75 Workplaces for Women in 2019 and achieved 4th place for Best Large Workplaces in Asia in 2020. Known for its vibrant culture, Radio City embodies trust, pride, and camaraderie, offering an exceptional workplace experience for all employees.