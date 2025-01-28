Greenenergybreaks - Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) Closes $16M Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ: LITM) d/b/a Snow Lake , a uranium exploration company, announced the closing of its best-efforts offering of 16,000,000 common shares, each at a price of US$1.00, for gross proceeds of US$16.0 million. Snow Lake intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes. ThinkEquity acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

About Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

Snow Lake Resources, d/b/a Snow Lake Energy, is a Canadian clean energy exploration company listed on (NASDAQ: LITM), with a global portfolio of clean energy mineral projects comprised of two uranium projects and two hard rock lithium projects. The Engo Valley Uranium Project is an exploration stage project located in the Skeleton Coast of Namibia, and the Black Lake Uranium Project is an exploration stage project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The Shatford Lake Project is an exploration stage project located adjacent to the Tanco lithium, cesium and tantalum mine in Southern Manitoba, and the Snow Lake Lithium(TM) Project is an exploration stage project located in the Snow Lake region of Northern Manitoba.

The current focus of Snow Lake is advancing the exploration of its two uranium projects to supply the raw materials needed for the clean energy transition and emissions free power, while exploration activities on its two lithium projects will remain limited until such time as the lithium market recovers from its current depressed levels. Learn more at .

