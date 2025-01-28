ASE Closes With 0.17% Decline

Amman, Jan. 28 (Petra) - The Amman (ASE) concluded Tuesday's trading session with a 0.17 percent drop, settling at 2,610 points.During the session, a total of 1.7 million shares were traded through 1,636 contracts, amounting to a trading value of approximately JD3.4 million.The session saw mixed activity, with the share prices of 25 companies declining, 28 registering gains, and 40 maintaining stability.

