ASE Closes With 0.17% Decline

1/28/2025 2:02:14 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 28 (Petra) - The Amman stock exchange (ASE) concluded Tuesday's trading session with a 0.17 percent drop, settling at 2,610 points.
During the session, a total of 1.7 million shares were traded through 1,636 contracts, amounting to a trading value of approximately JD3.4 million.
The session saw mixed activity, with the share prices of 25 companies declining, 28 registering gains, and 40 maintaining stability.

Jordan News Agency

