North American Businesses Navigate Trade Complexities With Diversification, Technology

(MENAFN- 3BL) CHARLOTTE, N.C., January 28, 2025 /3BL/ - In the face of shifting trade dynamics, heightened protectionism, and complex geopolitical landscapes, North American businesses are leveraging diversification and to drive growth and resilience, according to the 2025 Trade in Transition report by Economist Impact and DP World .

The North American report highlights a marked shift in trade strategies, as firms respond to challenges such as the renegotiation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), protectionist trade policies, and shortages. Diversification, nearshoring, and technology adoption emerge as central strategies for businesses looking to mitigate risks and seize growth opportunities.

Key findings from the North America regional insights include:



Diversification for Growth and Resilience: Over 50% of North American executives prioritize diversification as a supply chain strategy, surpassing the global average. While American firms see diversification as a growth enabler, Canadian and Mexican businesses emphasize risk mitigation due to their reliance on the U.S. market.

Nearshoring Gains Momentum: Supported by the USMCA, 38% of U.S. firms are turning to nearshoring and reshoring to streamline operations and enhance regional supply chain integration. Mexico has become a key destination for manufacturing investment, benefiting from shorter lead times and cost efficiencies.

Technological Innovation Drives Efficiency: With 51% of executives citing technology as critical to addressing labor shortages, businesses are increasingly adopting automation and artificial intelligence to enhance productivity, reduce reliance on manual processes, and build resilient supply chains. Regional Trade Adjustments and Opportunities: As North America seeks to reduce reliance on global suppliers, the USMCA plays a pivotal role in fostering intra-regional trade. However, the impending renegotiation of the agreement in 2026 underscores the need for businesses to remain agile.

Brian Enright, CEO and Managing Director of DP World Americas, said:“Diversification and regional supply chain strategies are not just about mitigating risks-they are fundamental to maintaining competitiveness in an increasingly uncertain trade environment.”

Despite challenges, North American firms demonstrate a robust commitment to reconfiguring supply chains, investing in technology, and fostering regional partnerships to thrive in a complex global market.

To view the full report, click here .

