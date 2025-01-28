Orthalign Named Among The Top Places To Work By The Orange County Register

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OrthAlign's workplace culture thrives on a collaborative atmosphere that fosters open communication and teamwork across all levels of the organization. Employees are encouraged to work together, share ideas, and contribute to the company's success in a supportive environment. Additionally, OrthAlign is committed to professional growth, offering numerous opportunities for career advancement and ongoing education, ensuring team members have the tools and resources they need to thrive both personally and professionally.

"We are incredibly honored to be named a Top Place to Work," said Eric Timko, Chairman and CEO of OrthAlign. "At the heart of our success is a commitment to fostering an environment where employees feel valued and empowered to make a difference every day. This recognition reflects the dedication and passion of our team, who consistently drive innovation and deliver excellence in everything we do."

The Top Places to Work recognition further solidifies OrthAlign's reputation as a leader not only in orthopedic technology but also in creating an exemplary work environment.

For more information about OrthAlign visit .

About OrthAlign, Inc.

OrthAlign is a medical device company with a focus on delivering practical, cutting-edge technologies for orthopedic surgery. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, OrthAlign provides surgeons with user-friendly, cost-effective solutions to help improve patient care in joint replacement.

Driven by the belief that everyone deserves exceptional healthcare, we are committed to making empowering technologies accessible to all.

"ORTHALIGN" is a registered trademarks of OrthAlign, Inc.

SOURCE OrthAlign