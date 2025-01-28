Advancing Mammography Systems: Shaping The Future Of Breast Cancer Detection CAGR 7.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global mammography systems size was valued at $2,246.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,718.5 million by 2030, growing at CAGR of 7.5%.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Breast cancer is a major concern for women's health, with early detection being crucial for effective treatment. Mammography is currently the most common screening tool used for breast cancer detection. Advancements in mammography systems have significantly improved the accuracy of breast cancer detection, making it easier to detect early-stage cancer and providing better treatment options. The global mammography systems market size was valued at $2,246.1 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,718.5 million by 2030, growing at CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030.♦ Download Sample PDF Of This Report:Digital mammography is now widely used in mammography systems, offering several advantages over traditional film mammography. Digital mammography uses a computer to convert X-ray images into digital images, providing clearer images that can be easily enhanced and manipulated for greater accuracy. Major market players covered in the report, such as Allengers Medical Systems Ltd, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, General Electric Company, Hologic Inc, Konica Milota Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips Healthcare), Metaltronica SPA, Planmeca OY, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Toshiba Corporation Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.. The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.. Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.. The report includes regional and global Mammography Systems Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.Another advancement in mammography systems is 3D mammography, also known as digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT). This technology takes multiple X-ray images of the breast from different angles, creating a 3D image of the breast tissue. This provides a clearer picture of any abnormalities and reduces the likelihood of false positives, where an abnormality is detected but turns out not to be cancerous.Automated breast ultrasound (ABUS) is another recent development in mammography systems, particularly useful for women with dense breast tissue. ABUS uses sound waves to produce images of the breast tissue, providing additional information that may not be visible on a mammogram. This technology is non-invasive and has been shown to improve the detection of small cancers.In conclusion, the advancements in mammography systems have significantly improved breast cancer detection, providing better treatment options and improved survival rates. Digital mammography, 3D mammography, and automated breast ultrasound are all useful tools that can be used to complement each other and provide a more comprehensive assessment of breast health. These technological advancements show a promising future for breast cancer detection and treatment. About Us - Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon.

