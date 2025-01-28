Clean Freak Car Wash Opens New Location In Marana, Arizona

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "At Clean Freak, we believe in washing without limits," said Pete Nani, CEO of Clean Freak. "We're excited to expand our footprint in the Tucson market, delivering a clean car while also being good stewards of our community and the environment. To celebrate our opening in Marana, we are giving FREE car washes all weekend from Friday, January 31 to Sunday, February 2 at this location."

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony – January 30, 2025

Members of the press and community leaders are invited to join us for a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, January 30, at 3870 W Tangerine Rd, Marana, AZ 85658. The event begins at 11:00 am to officially celebrate our arrival in Marana.

Grand Opening Event – February 1, 2025

The public is invited to experience Clean Freak Car Wash during our grand opening celebration on Saturday, February 1, with festivities kicking off at 9 AM with savings and celebrations until 6 PM. Guests can look forward to:



Free Wash ($22 value)

A free gift for the first 10 new members every hour

Exclusive discounts and raffles, including a YETI Roadie cooler

A special Member Hour from 11 AM to 2 PM, featuring a gift package for the first 100 members and increased fuel savings.

Adding to the excitement, 93.7 KRQ will join us from 11 AM to 1 PM to help us give away free car washes!

Spin the Giant Wheel for freebies, free washes, snacks and more

Bring the kids to play some games and challenge your family in GIANT Connect 4 Delicious celebration snacks

Don't miss this opportunity to explore Marana's newest car wash, designed to make your life easier and your car cleaner while keeping the environment in mind. Join us at 3870 W Tangerine Rd, Marana, AZ 85658 for an all day celebration!

For more information about Clean Freak Car Wash and its services, visit or follow us on Instagram @cleanfreakwash and Facebook @cleanfreakcarwasharizona.

About Clean Freak Car Wash

At Clean Freak Car Wash, we believe in washing without limits. Our goal is to deliver a clean car that defies the status quo, leaving customers refreshed while being good stewards of our community and environment. Powered by Circle K, we operate 29 locations across Arizona and Texas, offering fast, friendly, and eco-friendly car care.

*Exclusive Membership Perks* Clean Freak's "Rapid Pass" membership starts at just $19.99 per month, offering unlimited washes and unbeatable value. Members also enjoy exclusive fuel discounts at participating Circle K locations, making Clean Freak the perfect partner for busy, budget-conscious drivers.

SOURCE Clean Freak - Circle K