Kaldvik AS – Extraordinary General Meeting Held
1/28/2025 1:45:51 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An extraordinary general meeting in Kaldvik AS (the "Company") was held today, 28 January 2025, at 12:00 hours (CET) with approximately 87.42% of all shares entitled to vote present either in person or by proxy.
The extraordinary general meeting resolved to elect Renate Larsen as new board member in the Company. A copy of the minutes is attached to this announcement.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
