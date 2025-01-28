Resprop Awarded Management Of Alma South Apartments In Austin, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Woodward's kitchen features stylish green cabinetry and an open layout that connects effortlessly to the living area.

Soco's prime location, surrounded by lush green grass, is perfect for pets, and with their pet-friendly policy, your furry friends are always welcome.

Woodward's open living area creates a spacious, inviting atmosphere, perfect for relaxing and entertaining.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ResProp Management is now providing full-service property management for Alma Soco & Alma Woodward apartments, offering residents convenient access to the vibrant South Austin area, with its diverse mix of local dining, parks, and easy proximity to downtown.With over 90 combined studio and one-bedroom units, ranging in size from 410 to 600 square feet, Alma Soco and Woodward offer a variety of floor plans to suit every lifestyle. Each apartment has a 24-hour laundry facility, high-speed internet access, and 24-hour emergency maintenance service. Select units feature large closets, modern fixtures, and a black appliance package. Both communities also provide residents with on-site management, public transportation, and zero deposit.“ResProp Management is delighted to grow our partnership with the Narrow Road group with these South Congress assets. With unique locations and an attainable price point for working-class Austinites, we are excited about the potential of these properties,” states Alexander Pankow, Business Development Director for Texas.Located just minutes from downtown Austin, life at Alma Soco and Alma Woodward offers residents the perfect blend of vibrant city living and a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere. The South Congress area is celebrated for its eclectic local dining, boutique shopping, and lively entertainment options, making it an ideal destination for those who appreciate a strong sense of community. Nature lovers can enjoy the nearby parks and trails, while the lively South Congress district is just a short distance away, featuring art galleries, music venues, and cultural events year-round. Whether you're looking for outdoor adventures, unique dining experiences, or easy access to the city, Alma Soco and Alma Woodward provide the perfect backdrop for a fulfilling lifestyle.About Narrow Road:Narrow Road is a real estate investment, development, and operating firm based in Austin, Texas. The company specializes in identifying growth opportunities within the Central Texas housing market using innovative strategies. With a hands-on approach, Narrow Road leverages its team's operational expertise to effectively manage investments and drive successful outcomes for its projects.About ResProp Management:Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin, TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in various key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

