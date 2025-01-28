SMCP - Group Founders Enter Into A Programmed Trading Mandate

Group founders enter into a programmed trading mandate

Intention to reinvest in the Company through share buyback

Following the conversion of their class G preferred shares1 into ordinary shares, Mrs Evelyne Chétrite, Mrs Judith Milgrom and Mr Ilan Chétrite, Deputy General Managers (Directeurs Généraux Délégués) of SMCP (the“Founders”), have entrusted today an services provider, acting independently, with a programmed trading mandate (mandat de gestion programmée) until December 31st, 2025, to sell, as a consequence of the applicable tax regime, and as from March 3rd, 2025, up to 1,872,539 ordinary shares2 resulting from this conversion, on the market or over-the-counter.

The Founders reaffirm their commitment and confidence in the Company and intend to reinvest a significant part of the net proceeds from this sale into SMCP shares.

ABOUT SMCP

SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 48 countries, the Group comprises a network of over 1,600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).

