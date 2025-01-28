Nexigen Partners With The Enterprise Technology Association For Technology Education Initiatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEWPORT, KY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nexigen , a leader in information and cybersecurity solutions, is excited to announce its role as a foundational partner with the Enterprise Technology Association (ETA). This partnership will support a range of educational initiatives at major events like AI Week and Week in 2025 and 2026.As a foundational partner, Nexigen will play a crucial role in shaping the curriculum and experiences at these flagship events, focusing on innovative technology education. This collaboration is part of Nexigen's commitment to advancing technology knowledge and application across various sectors, preparing professionals and organizations for the future of tech."Partnering with ETA allows us to influence technology education on a national scale," said Jon Salisbury, CEO of Nexigen and founding member of ETA. "We are proud to support the development and delivery of cutting-edge educational content that will drive the future of our industry."This partnership aligns with Nexigen's strategic goals of fostering an educated tech community and promoting responsible technology use. Attendees at ETA events can look forward to engaging with Nexigen's experts and exploring the latest in AI and cybersecurity advancements.For more information, please visit or .

