Pioneering Web3: National Digifoundry Workgroup Unveils Guide To Secure Information Sharing

Designed for real-world impact, the starter guide offers a robust framework combining open standards and decentralized components such as identity management, key management, storage, and messaging protocols. This approach delivers secure, scalable, and end-to-end encrypted systems, ensuring privacy and efficiency for both individual and group communications.

Empowering Industries with Web3 - "This guide isn't just about emerging technology-it's about reshaping how industries handle secure information sharing," said Benjamin Diggles, the chair for the National DigiFoundry Workgroup and Co-Founder of Constellation Network. "From enabling secure collaboration and communications to ensuring patient data confidentiality in healthcare, our guide lays the groundwork for innovation in critical domains."

Key Industry Use Cases Explored - The guide outlines specific applications of Web3 technologies across industries, providing a pathway for organizations to adopt decentralized solutions effectively:



Healthcare: Implementing decentralized identity (DID) systems to enable secure patient data sharing between providers while preserving privacy.

Finance: Utilizing blockchain-based messaging and payment systems to facilitate secure cross-border transactions with lower costs and greater transparency.

Technology: Developing collaboration platforms with end-to-end encryption for secure team communications in distributed workforces. Social Media: Creating privacy-centric social platforms that empower users with control over their data.

Driving Decentralized Innovation - The guide illustrates how decentralized architectures drive innovation by addressing longstanding challenges:



Data Sovereignty: Ensuring users and organizations maintain control over sensitive information.

Interoperability: Promoting seamless communication across platforms through open standards. Scalability: Overcoming the traditional barriers of decentralized systems with modular, adaptive frameworks.

Industry Impact at Scale - By addressing critical pain points, this guide offers scalable solutions tailored to diverse organizational needs. For example, the healthcare sector can use decentralized storage to securely archive patient records, while fintech companies can leverage blockchain to streamline secure payments and reduce fraud risk.

Call to Action for Stakeholders - The National DigiFoundry Workgroup calls on technology leaders, developers, and industry stakeholders to embrace this resource as a blueprint for navigating the complexities of Web3 adoption. The guide equips organizations to create trusted, future-ready systems that enhance collaboration, efficiency, and security. "This is one of many industry-focused Workgroups within the National DigiFoundry," said Kevin Jackson, the program lead for the NDF. "Workgroups are the core of our operations and are the source of our value. From Climate Change Disaster Response and Decentralized Science to Financial Product Tokenization and Refugee Management, we are truly at the center of emerging Web3 solutions."

To access the full "Industry Guide on Secure Information Sharing Using Web3 Technologies", visit here .

Publication Contributing Authors



Art Seabolt - Constellation Network, Inc.

Benjamin Diggles - Constellation Network, Inc. (Workgroup Chair)

Brian McNamara - The University of Texas at San Antonio

Darrell Brooks - Authentiq Athlete

Douglas Muskat - Constellation Network, Inc.

Dr. Dragan Boscovic - Arizona State University

Jaser Akuly - SIMBA Chain

John Zuccaro - Metagraphs

Mark Stoner - BioCrowd

Robert Manning - 3IT Consulting, LLC. Tobalo Torres - Yeetum

About The National DigiFoundry

The National DigiFoundry is a member-funded national collaboration initiative to foster continuous innovation in the digital asset ecosystem. Initially funded by the National Science Foundation, the organization is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) that serves as a business incubator for innovative Web3/Industry 4.0 startups.

Genesis members include IBM, Constellation Network, Microsoft, University of Texas, US Department of the Treasury and the National Science Foundation.

About Constellation Network, Inc.

Constellation Network is a Web3 blockchain ecosystem that bridges crypto economies with traditional businesses. Its flagship network, Hypergraph, provides a solution for fast, scalable, and zero-fee transactions. Constellation's Network is validated by the US Department of Defense, which has been a customer since 2019

For more information, visit Constellation Network and National DigiFoundry

