Hounds Town USA Opens New Brooklyn Location

BROOKLYN , NY, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New York's four-legged companions are about to experience a whole new level of care and fun as Hounds Town USA announced the opening of its latest location in Brooklyn-Atlantic Avenue. The innovative daycare and boarding concept, where the focus is entirely on letting dogs be dogs, will be owned by seasoned franchisee duo, Edward Burke and Bob Ryan. The new facility is set to open its doors on January 29th, promising a haven for pets and peace of mind for their owners.Conveniently located at 545 Vanderbilt Ave. near the corner of Atlantic Ave, Hounds Town is set to become a go-to destination for pet owners across Clinton Hill, Fort Greene, Prospect Heights and Park Slope. As a Brooklyn local and dedicated member of the Hounds Town family since March 2022, Burke will be deeply involved in the daily operations, ensuring top-notch care for every pet. He is joined by his business partner, Ryan, who brings 12 years of franchise expertise, making this dynamic duo perfectly equipped to lead the new location to success.“Bob and I explored various doggy daycare franchises, but Hounds Town truly stood out from the pack,” said Burke.“We're excited to bring their innovative, inclusive approach to dog care to the vibrant Brooklyn community. Being part of this thriving area allows us to better serve local pet owners with top-tier services, all while integrating ourselves into the heart of the neighborhood. With services that include fully interactive daycare, overnight boarding, and even specialized programs for dogs with special needs, Hounds Town provides a comprehensive, safe, and engaging environment for our furry friends.”With combined expertise in business development and management, Burke and Ryan are well-equipped to expand Hounds Town's presence in the region. Their diverse backgrounds, ranging from Human Resources to operational services, position them as dynamic leaders ready to drive the brand's growth. As Brooklyn locals, they are deeply familiar with the area and its community, further fueling their passion to offer a safe, inclusive, and full-spectrum doggy daycare service where every dog can thrive."Our first Brooklyn location has been a tremendous success, and we're confident this new Hounds Town, opening in this lively area, will experience similar intrigue from the community,” said Hounds Town CEO, Rob Flanagan.“Edward and Bob are the ideal team to expand our essential services in Brooklyn. At Hounds Town, everything we do is driven by our love for dogs, and we're eager to introduce our unique approach to pet owners who view their dogs not just as pets, but as cherished family members.”Hounds Town is truly a unique pet care business, with services that include interactive dog daycare, pet boarding, and stress-free spa services. Supervised by a well-trained staff, dogs are able to play all day, providing both physical and mental stimulation, with a group of dogs that match their size and temperament for safe and fun socialization- guaranteeing a Hounds Town Hangover when pets go home. Further setting itself apart, Hounds Town has a no-breed discrimination policy, making it easier for all pet owners to find reliable care.About Hounds Town USAFounded in 2000 by former NYPD canine handler and commanding officer of the Nassau County Police Department, Michael S. Gould, Hounds Town USA offers a unique and fun approach to doggy daycare and pet boarding. The brand emphasizes a safe and welcoming environment for all dogs, no matter their size, breed, age or ability. The fully interactive daycare facility is designed to meet each dog's physical, social and psychological needs through a natural pack environment. The all-day play daycare model leaves each canine companion tired and happy, resulting in what has been coined“Hounds Town hangover.” Hounds Town also offers stress-free, affordable spa services, ensuring pet parents have the option to bring home a clean and refreshed pet. Select locations are also proud to offer a Pet Taxi service, ensuring dogs have reliable transportation to and from daycare. Currently, the brand has more than 80 locations open across the country, with more than 25 locations projected for 2025. For more information on Hounds Town USA, visit: .

