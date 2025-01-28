SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc - NTLA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK , Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. ("Intellia" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NTLA ). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Intellia and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class]

On January 9, 2025, Intellia issued a press release "announc[ing] its strategic priorities and key anticipated 2025 milestones". Among other items, Intellia announced that it plans to focus its resources on developing drug candidates NTLA-2002 and nex-z and will discontinue development of NTLA-3001, which will result in the Company cutting around 27% of its workforce. Intellia said that it expects to incur charges of approximately $8 million in the first quarter of 2025 in connection with the restructuring. Intellia further announced the retirement of its Chief Scientific Officer, Laura Sepp-Lorenzino, Ph.D.

On this news, Intellia's stock price fell $1.82 per share, or 15.14%, to close at $10.20 per share on January 10, 2025.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED