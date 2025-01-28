(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Cocoa and Chocolate Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 5.93 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 6.10 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 10.86 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.24% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Barry Callebaut AG, Cargill Incorporated, Olam International Ltd., Nestlé S.A., The Hershey Company, Mars Incorporated, Mondelez International Inc., Puratos Group, Blommer Chocolate Company, Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd., Guittard Chocolate Company, Ferrero Group, Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Cémoi Group, ECOM Agroindustrial CorporationSG, and others. Cocoa and Chocolate Market: Overview

Cocoa, obtained from cacao tree seeds, is an important ingredient in chocolate, cocoa butter, and cocoa powder and has a variety of industrial applications. Cocoa is well-known in the culinary industry, but its use in cosmetics and medicines is increasing, particularly as people become more aware of its potential health benefits. The global market for cocoa and chocolate is positioned for significant growth in the coming years, fueled by some important consumer trends. These include increasing interest in premium products, a rising focus on health-conscious choices, and greater awareness of sustainable and ethical sourcing. According to a recent analysis, the cocoa and chocolate industry is expected to grow as consumer tastes alter and demand for high-quality products rises, notably in food and beverage, cosmetics, and medicines. One of the main drivers of market growth is increased knowledge of cocoa's health benefits. Dark chocolate includes cocoa and is widely recognized for its antioxidant benefits. It contains flavonoids, which are linked to a decreased risk of heart disease and improved cardiovascular health. Furthermore, studies show that regular consumption of dark chocolate may help lower blood pressure and increase insulin sensitivity, making it a tempting alternative for health-conscious clients. This has led to rising demand for premium chocolate products containing significant quantities of cocoa, speeding up industry expansion. Rising disposable incomes, particularly in developing markets, also benefit the global economy. Countries with historically low levels of chocolate consumption, such as India and China, are seeing a growth in demand, particularly for high-end and artisanal chocolates. Major chocolate makers know these shifts and are extending their position in these regions by producing premium chocolates. This trend is especially visible in metropolitan areas, where shoppers seek rich, high-quality chocolate as part of a greater lifestyle shift. The expanding middle class in these countries creates enormous development opportunities for established and new chocolate companies. Consumer knowledge of environmental problems and ethical sourcing procedures is another important aspect that influences the industry. More customers choose sustainably sourced items with information about labor conditions and environmental effects. In response, businesses are increasingly focused on purchasing chocolate from certified sustainable farms, such as those that follow Fair Trade or Rainforest Alliance criteria. This feat is especially remarkable given that West Africa accounts for more than 70% of the world's cocoa supply, and social and environmental challenges have long hampered production. Companies that promote ethical standards and provide certificates increase client confidence and loyalty, making them an important part of the market. Various factors, such as price disparity for basic materials, lack of universal directives about the production of cocoa and chocolate, less adaptation in many underdeveloped countries, adverse meteorological conditions, political unrest, and labor shortages in major cocoa-producing countries like Ivory Coast and Ghana, are mainly restraining market growth. Beyond the culinary industry, cocoa-based products are gaining popularity in the cosmetics and medicinal industries. Cocoa butter, for example, is prized for its moisturizing characteristics in cosmetics, and cocoa's antioxidant benefits are being studied for usage in various nutritional supplements. This diversification helps to expand the market beyond its usual borders and creates new opportunities. The worldwide cocoa and chocolate industry is predicted to increase further in the future, driven by robust demand from established and emerging nations. Customers seek health, sustainability, and premium quality, so chocolate manufacturers must stay on the cutting edge of innovation to remain competitive. Those who skillfully navigate the challenges of rising raw material costs while simultaneously capitalizing on new opportunities in non-cocoa alternatives and other industries will be well-positioned for long-term success. The Cocoa and chocolate system market is segmented across Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the market, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% over the projected period. The top players in the North American cocoa and chocolate market include Mondelez International (US), Blommer Chocolate (US), Hershey (US), and Mars Inc. (US).. The increased demand for chocolate in North America drives cocoa growth in the region since cocoa is an essential raw ingredient in chocolate production. Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 6.10 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 10.86 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 5.93 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.24% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Product Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your research requirements.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global cocoa and chocolate market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict an in-depth market scenario. Segment-wise market size and market share during the forecast period have been duly addressed to portray a probable picture of this Global Cocoa and chocolate industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after-market service providers, market giants, and niche players, who are studied and analyzed extensively with respect to their strengths, weaknesses, and value-adding prospects. In addition, this report covers key players' profiles, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, and new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Cocoa and Chocolate Market: Regional Analysis

The global cocoa and chocolate market is segmented by region into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. North America dominated the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.43% over the projected period.

The increased demand for chocolate in North America drives cocoa growth in the region since cocoa is an essential raw ingredient in chocolate production. The presence of major key players in the North American cocoa and chocolate market, such as Mondelez International (US), Blommer Chocolate (US), Hershey (US), and Mars Inc. (US), is expected to drive the demand for cocoa and chocolate in this region.

The United States has the largest chocolate consumption and production in the North American area. In Canada, chocolate is becoming more expensive due to the rising cost of raw materials, particularly sugar. Still, with the rising popularity of giving chocolates as gifts, Canada will likely see a significant increase in the acceptability of pricey chocolates in the upcoming years. The Mexican chocolate market is expanding due to rising disposable income, booming foreign investment, and an increase in annual chocolate events like the Mexico Chocolate Expo.

The Asia Pacific cocoa and chocolate market is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period. Key countries such as China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, and Australia are mainly driving the market growth of this region. Various factors such as growing disposable income, growing millennial and Gen Z population, presence of well-established value chains, and growing presence of E-commerce channels are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

The European region is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period due to major key players. Key countries such as France, the U.K., Russia, Spain, Germany, and the Netherlands are mainly driving the market growth of this region. Various factors, such as growing demand for premium chocolate confectionaries and high demand for premium chocolate confectionaries, are mainly driving the market growth of this region.

List of the prominent players in the Cocoa and Chocolate Market :



Barry Callebaut AG

Cargill Incorporated

Olam International Ltd.

Nestlé S.A.

The Hershey Company

Mars Incorporated

Mondelez International Inc.

Puratos Group

Blommer Chocolate Company

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Guittard Chocolate Company

Ferrero Group

Lindt & Sprüngli AG

Cémoi Group

ECOM Agroindustrial CorporationSG Others

The Cocoa and Chocolate Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type



Butter

Liquor

Powder

Dark

Milk

White Filled

By Application



Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals Others

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

