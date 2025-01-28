(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jason Ruedy, known as The Home Loan Arranger, reports that are struggling with rising costs and are seeking lower mortgage rates

- Jason RuedyDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jason Ruedy, President, CEO of The Home Loan Arranger a top mortgage lender says as the cost of homeownership continues to rise, homeowners across the country are feeling the financial strain. With mortgage payments increasing due to more expensive homeowners insurance, real estate taxes, electric, gas, water, sewer, cable, internet, and other necessary expenses, many are struggling to make ends meet. In addition, the rising costs of everyday necessities such as groceries and car insurance are adding to the financial burden. In response to these challenges, Ruedy notes that homeowners he has conversed with are requesting relief and advocating for reduced mortgage rates. Ruedy argues that Jerome Powell should reduce interest rates and halt the increase in inflationary pressures. Ruedy asserts that Powell has had three years to tackle inflation without success. He proposes that it might be appropriate for Powell to contemplate resigning.According to recent data from the National Association of Realtors , the average cost of homeownership has increased by 5% in the past year alone. This rise in costs is largely due to the increasing prices of homeowners insurance, real estate taxes, and utility bills. As a result, many homeowners are finding it difficult to keep up with their mortgage payments and are looking for ways to ease their financial burden.In addition to the high costs associated with homeownership, the rising prices of everyday necessities are also taking a toll on homeowners. The cost of groceries has increased by 3% in the past year, while car insurance rates have gone up by 4%. With these additional expenses, homeowners are struggling to make ends meet and are looking for ways to consolidate their debt and lower their mortgage rates.In response to these challenges, homeowners are calling on lenders and policymakers to take action. They are urging for lower mortgage rates to help alleviate the financial strain and make homeownership more affordable. In addition, they are asking for measures to be put in place to control the rising costs of homeowners insurance, real estate taxes, and other necessary expenses. As homeowners continue to face financial challenges, it is crucial for the industry to come together and find solutions to support them.In conclusion, the rising costs of homeownership and everyday necessities are putting a strain on homeowners across the country. With the call for lower mortgage rates, homeowners are hoping for relief and support from the industry. It is time for lenders and policymakers to take action and address these challenges to ensure that homeowners can continue to afford their homes and maintain financial stability.For more information on Jason Ruedy visit -

