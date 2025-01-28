Human: Nature Campaign Raises $50 Million For Conservation In Indiana

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) With these funds, TNC has achieved remarkable conservation milestones over the past five years, including the protection of an additional 10,000 acres of land. Of that total, 1,700 acres represents TNC's largest protection project in 25 years and the second largest in its 65-year history: the of land adjacent to the Patoka River National Wildlife Refuge.

TNC achieved the additional following results through the Human:Nature campaign:



140,000 trees were planted in TNC preserves, improving air and water quality, carbon sequestration and climate resilience for Hoosiers.

Enhanced visitor experiences at several TNC nature preserves. Most notably at Kankakee Sand in northwest Indiana, where TNC recently unveiled extensive visitor improvements-such as new bison viewing decks with spotting scopes, picnic areas, improved parking areas and interpretive signage-all to make the site a more welcoming, inspiring and educational destination for all visitors.

Worked with the agricultural community to set new cover crop records year after year in Indiana, benefiting both water quality and farmers' bottom lines.

Removed four outdated low-head dams in Southern Indiana, reconnecting nearly 1,800 miles of stream habitat for aquatic species and improving river safety for residents.

Conducted 117 prescribed fires on a record 11,000 acres, utilizing a cost-effective tool to control invasive species and help native species thrive.

Developed the Mining the Sun strategy, a plan that repurposes mine lands and brownfields for renewable energy projects.

Worked with Governor Holcomb's administration and the state legislature to expand funding for Clean Water Indiana and the President Benjamin Harrison Conservation Trust. Participated in 500 outreach events, hosted over 400 volunteer workdays, and engaged more than 9,000 attendees and 2,000 volunteers.

"This campaign demonstrates the power of community and conservation coming together," said Larry Clemens, state director for TNC in Indiana. "With the support of Hoosiers, we've achieved milestones that will benefit both people and nature for generations to come."

Conservation work is an ongoing effort, and TNC is inspired to carry this momentum into the next five years of actions dedicated to improving the planet's ecosystems, Clemens said. He reiterated that TNC extends heartfelt thanks for the collective contributions that are paving the way for a brighter future for Indiana and the planet.

For more information about the Human:Nature campaign watch the campaign celebration video on our YouTube or visit .

Media Contact

Chip Sutton, The Nature Conservancy

[email protected]

317-829-3915

SOURCE The Nature Conservancy