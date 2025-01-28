عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Half-Year Report On IPSOS’ Liquidity Contract - December 2024


1/28/2025 12:31:26 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) January 28, 2025

Half-year report on IPSOS' liquidity contract with Exane BNP PARIBAS

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by IPSOS SA to Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at December 31, 2024:

  • 24,859 IPSOS shares (transactions pending completion)
  • €425,871

During the 2nd half 2024, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase 85,882 shares €4,591,737 970 transactions
Sale 81,783 shares €4,399,216 861 transactions

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (June 30, 2024):

  • 20,202 IPSOS shares
  • €652,701

During the 1st half 2024, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase 128,453 shares €8,107,247 1,485 transactions
Sale 115,352 shares €7,308,512 1,118 transactions

At July 1, 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 12,527 IPSOS shares
  • €926,655

At December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 34,979 IPSOS shares
  • €233,110

Attachment

  • Half-year liquidity contract statement - december 2024

MENAFN28012025004107003653ID1109139649


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search