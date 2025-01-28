Half-Year Report On IPSOS’ Liquidity Contract - December 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) January 28, 2025 Half-year report on IPSOS' liquidity contract with Exane BNP PARIBAS Under the liquidity contract entrusted by IPSOS SA to Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as at December 31, 2024:

24,859 IPSOS shares (transactions pending completion) €425,871 During the 2nd half 2024, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase 85,882 shares €4,591,737 970 transactions Sale 81,783 shares €4,399,216 861 transactions

For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the last report (June 30, 2024):



20,202 IPSOS shares €652,701

During the 1st half 2024, it has been traded a total of:

Purchase 128,453 shares €8,107,247 1,485 transactions Sale 115,352 shares €7,308,512 1,118 transactions

At July 1, 2021, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of June 22, 2021, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:



12,527 IPSOS shares €926,655

At December 31, 2018, the date of implementation of AMF decision no. 2018-1 of July 2, 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:



34,979 IPSOS shares €233,110

Attachment

Half-year liquidity contract statement - december 2024