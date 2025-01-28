Philadelphia Union & Atomic Data Announce Multi-Year Partnership Extension

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Atomic Data has served as the official IT provider of the Union since 2022

CHESTER, Pa. and MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Philadelphia and Atomic Data announced today that they have extended their partnership for five more years, bringing a wide range of managed IT services to the Major League Soccer Club through 2029. Under the official IT partnership, Atomic Data and Game Day Technologies will continue to oversee all of the Union's IT operations and security measures.

“We are excited to announce the extension of our multi-year partnership with Atomic Data,” said Chief Revenue Officer Charlie Slonaker.“Since our collaboration began in 2022, Atomic Data has significantly enhanced our technology operations and IT resources. Their 24x7 support has been instrumental in helping us achieve several key club goals. We look forward to continuing to develop innovative strategies to drive growth over the next five years.”

As the official IT provider for Philadelphia Union, Subaru Park , & WSFS Bank Sportsplex , Atomic Data manages their servers and endpoints, monitors their network around the clock, and provides 24x7 end-user help desk support. They also strengthen the team's cybersecurity with advanced tools and offer on-site tech support for the organization as needed.

Atomic Data's Yagya Mahadevan , head of sports and entertainment division Game Day Technologies , commented:“This multi-year extension reaffirms the strong partnership we've built with Philadelphia Union over the past three years, and we're thrilled to enter the next phase. Looking ahead, we're committed to helping Philadelphia Union implement robust processes to enhance their technology operations and deliver world-class infrastructure for the WSFS Bank Sportsplex .”

Atomic Data , trusted IT provider for hundreds of enterprises, sports teams, and large venues, is on a mission to deliver always-on, custom-tailored technology solutions and objective IT leadership.

Game Day Technologies® powered by Atomic Data enables owners and teams to right size and modernize their venues, districts, training facilities, and back offices with objective, holistic technology oversight and activation.

